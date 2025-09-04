High School Football Week 3 Preview: Tecumseh hosts Shawnee, Greeneview travels to Northeastern

Friday’s games

Benjamin Logan (1-1) at Urbana (1-1): The Hillclimbers haven’t met since the 2022 season. Urbana won that game, but lost the previous three meetings between the two schools. The Hillclimbers beat Champaign County rival Mechanicsburg 47-43 last week on a late touchdown run by junior quarterback Grady Lantz.

Covington (0-2) at Graham (2-0): The Falcons are 2-0 for the first time in five seasons. The Buccs (0-2) haven’t had a winning season since they advanced to a regional final game in 2019. They advanced to a D-VI, Region 24 playoff game last season with a 3-7 record and fell to eventual state champion Coldwater 58-0.

Greeneview (1-1) at Northeastern (2-0): Two perennial playoff squads from the Ohio Heritage Conference will meet at Conover Field for the first time since 2022. The Jets won that game 21-20 in an overtime thriller. Jets senior Cody Houseman leads the OHC in rushing with 454 yards.

Kenton Ridge (1-1) at Batavia (2-0): After a one-point loss in Week 1 to Graham, the Cougars bounced back with a 34-0 win against Northridge. They’ll travel an hour-and-a-half to face the Bulldogs, who beat Reading and Madeira to start the season.

Northwestern (2-0) at Miami East (1-1): The Warriors won back-to-back games to open the season for the second straight year. They’re seeking their first 3-0 start since 2018. Last season, they fell to the Vikings 21-0 at Taylor Field. Miami East lost to Carlisle 25-18 last week.

Shawnee (0-2) at Tecumseh (1-1): The Braves beat Tecumseh 20-0 last season for their only win of the season. The Arrows, who last beat the Braves in 2022, snapped a 19-game losing streak last week with a 30-16 win at Carroll. Tecumseh sophomore Devin Berner rushed for 220 yards and two TDs in the victory.

Southeastern (0-2) at Mechanicsburg (1-1): The Indians beat the Trojans 50-20 last season. They’ll look to get back on track after dropping a heartbreaker to Urbana last week.

Springfield (0-2) at Trotwood (2-0): The Wildcats beat the rival Rams 15-14 last season.

Triad (0-2) at Catholic Central (2-0): The Irish are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2021. The Cardinals have lost 10 straight games dating back to Week 2 of last season. Triad last beat Central in 2018.

West Jefferson (2-0) at Greenon (1-1): The Knights will look to rebound after falling to Clark County rival Northwestern 42-7 last week. The pass-centric Roughriders have beaten their first two opponents by a combined score of 82-33.

West Liberty-Salem (0-2) at Cedarville (2-0): Shawnee grad Brad Jarzab is seeking his first win as Tigers head coach after falling to Logan County rival Benjamin Logan 24-0 last week. The Indians beat East Clinton 40-0.