High School Football Week 3 Preview: Tecumseh hosts Shawnee, Greeneview travels to Northeastern

Greenon High School junior Colton Workman runs past Northwestern freshman Carson Kluczysnki during their game on Friday, Aug. 29 at Taylor Field in Springfield. The Warriors won 42-7. RODNEY GETZ/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sports
By
1 hour ago
As the calendar turns to September, the high school football season is kicking into high gear in Week 3.

Here is a full set of preview capsules for each contest in the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:

Friday’s games

Benjamin Logan (1-1) at Urbana (1-1): The Hillclimbers haven’t met since the 2022 season. Urbana won that game, but lost the previous three meetings between the two schools. The Hillclimbers beat Champaign County rival Mechanicsburg 47-43 last week on a late touchdown run by junior quarterback Grady Lantz.

Covington (0-2) at Graham (2-0): The Falcons are 2-0 for the first time in five seasons. The Buccs (0-2) haven’t had a winning season since they advanced to a regional final game in 2019. They advanced to a D-VI, Region 24 playoff game last season with a 3-7 record and fell to eventual state champion Coldwater 58-0.

Greeneview (1-1) at Northeastern (2-0): Two perennial playoff squads from the Ohio Heritage Conference will meet at Conover Field for the first time since 2022. The Jets won that game 21-20 in an overtime thriller. Jets senior Cody Houseman leads the OHC in rushing with 454 yards.

Kenton Ridge (1-1) at Batavia (2-0): After a one-point loss in Week 1 to Graham, the Cougars bounced back with a 34-0 win against Northridge. They’ll travel an hour-and-a-half to face the Bulldogs, who beat Reading and Madeira to start the season.

Northwestern (2-0) at Miami East (1-1): The Warriors won back-to-back games to open the season for the second straight year. They’re seeking their first 3-0 start since 2018. Last season, they fell to the Vikings 21-0 at Taylor Field. Miami East lost to Carlisle 25-18 last week.

Shawnee (0-2) at Tecumseh (1-1): The Braves beat Tecumseh 20-0 last season for their only win of the season. The Arrows, who last beat the Braves in 2022, snapped a 19-game losing streak last week with a 30-16 win at Carroll. Tecumseh sophomore Devin Berner rushed for 220 yards and two TDs in the victory.

Southeastern (0-2) at Mechanicsburg (1-1): The Indians beat the Trojans 50-20 last season. They’ll look to get back on track after dropping a heartbreaker to Urbana last week.

Springfield (0-2) at Trotwood (2-0): The Wildcats beat the rival Rams 15-14 last season.

Triad (0-2) at Catholic Central (2-0): The Irish are seeking their first 3-0 start since 2021. The Cardinals have lost 10 straight games dating back to Week 2 of last season. Triad last beat Central in 2018.

West Jefferson (2-0) at Greenon (1-1): The Knights will look to rebound after falling to Clark County rival Northwestern 42-7 last week. The pass-centric Roughriders have beaten their first two opponents by a combined score of 82-33.

West Liberty-Salem (0-2) at Cedarville (2-0): Shawnee grad Brad Jarzab is seeking his first win as Tigers head coach after falling to Logan County rival Benjamin Logan 24-0 last week. The Indians beat East Clinton 40-0.

