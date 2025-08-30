High school football: Week 2 scores

PREP RESULTS
Football
WEEK 2
Friday’s Results
Anderson 49, West Clermont 7
Anna 34, Fort Loramie 26
Arcanum 35, Tri-County North 14
Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21
Beavercreek 62, Woodward 0
Bellbrook 34, Bellefontaine 0
Ben Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0
Big Walnut 48, Dunbar 0
Blanchester 56, Cin. Country Day 49
Brookville 49, Springfield Shawnee 7
Bucyrus 42, Triad 21
Butler 27, Stebbins 21
Carlisle 25, Miami East 18
Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0
Clinton-Massie 14, Coldwater 7
Col. Africentric 40, Minster 20
Dayton Christian 28, Bethel-Tate 25
Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20
Delphos Jefferson 26, Parkway 14
Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6
Eaton 31, Richmond 7
Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20
Fairborn 28, Sidney 0
Fenwick 21, Monroe 7
Fort Recovery 23, Allen East 16
Graham 35, Milton-Union 7
Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0
Grove City Christian 26, Madison-Plains 20
Hamilton 37, Sycamore 7
Hughes 42, Mt. Healthy 20
Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8
Jonathan Alder 14, Col. Academy 12
Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0
Kings 16, Winton Woods 14
La Salle 31, Northmont 7
Lakota East 14, Oak Hills 7
Lakota West 35, Mason 13
Lebanon 28, Loveland 25, OT
Lima Bath 56, St. Marys 36
Lima Shawnee 37, Kenton 6
London 53, Chillicothe 14
Mariemont 36, Norwood 0
Marion Local 63, Crestview 0
Miami Trace 15, Wilmington 9
Middletown 19, Fairfield 2
Milford 37, Walnut Hills 0
Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3
New Bremen 49, Covington 0
North Union 44, Liberty Union 14
Northeastern 36, Riverside 8
Northwestern 42, Greenon 7
Oakwood 43, Bethel 12
Pickerington Central 38, Wayne 28
Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8
Princeton 32, Colerain 2
Roger Bacon 42, Western Hills 0
SBEP 32, Finneytown 0
Springboro 38, Edgewood 0
St. Henry 27, Archbold 19
St. Xavier 20, Centerville 7
Taft 33, Alter 27, OT
Tecumseh 30, Carroll 16
Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7
Tri-Village 42, National Trail 0
Trotwood 22, Fairmont 21
Troy 24, Xenia 14
Turpin 26, Little Miami 22
Twin Valley South 42, Bradford 8
Valley View 20, Franklin 7
Van Wert 19, Elida 14
Versailles 35, CHCA 21
Walsh Jesuit 30, Springfield 6
Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7
Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0
West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13
Wheelersburg 10, McNicholas 7
Withrow 36, Chaminade Julienne 7
Wyoming 49, Purcell Marian 16
Thursday’s Results
Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14
Talawanda 42, Meadowdale 6
