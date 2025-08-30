High school football: Week 2 scores

WEEK 2

Friday’s Results

Anderson 49, West Clermont 7

Anna 34, Fort Loramie 26

Arcanum 35, Tri-County North 14

Badin 66, Dixie Heights 21

Beavercreek 62, Woodward 0

Bellbrook 34, Bellefontaine 0

Ben Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0

Big Walnut 48, Dunbar 0

Blanchester 56, Cin. Country Day 49

Brookville 49, Springfield Shawnee 7

Bucyrus 42, Triad 21

Butler 27, Stebbins 21

Carlisle 25, Miami East 18

Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0

Clinton-Massie 14, Coldwater 7

Col. Africentric 40, Minster 20

Dayton Christian 28, Bethel-Tate 25

Defiance 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 20

Delphos Jefferson 26, Parkway 14

Dublin Coffman 10, Miamisburg 6

Eaton 31, Richmond 7

Elder 28, Covington Catholic 20

Fairborn 28, Sidney 0

Fenwick 21, Monroe 7

Fort Recovery 23, Allen East 16

Graham 35, Milton-Union 7

Greenville 30, West Carrollton 0

Grove City Christian 26, Madison-Plains 20

Hamilton 37, Sycamore 7

Hughes 42, Mt. Healthy 20

Indian Lake 31, Fairbanks 8

Jonathan Alder 14, Col. Academy 12

Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0

Kings 16, Winton Woods 14

La Salle 31, Northmont 7

Lakota East 14, Oak Hills 7

Lakota West 35, Mason 13

Lebanon 28, Loveland 25, OT

Lima Bath 56, St. Marys 36

Lima Shawnee 37, Kenton 6

London 53, Chillicothe 14

Mariemont 36, Norwood 0

Marion Local 63, Crestview 0

Miami Trace 15, Wilmington 9

Middletown 19, Fairfield 2

Milford 37, Walnut Hills 0

Mississinawa Valley 34, Dixie 3

New Bremen 49, Covington 0

North Union 44, Liberty Union 14

Northeastern 36, Riverside 8

Northwestern 42, Greenon 7

Oakwood 43, Bethel 12

Pickerington Central 38, Wayne 28

Preble Shawnee 34, Ansonia 8

Princeton 32, Colerain 2

Roger Bacon 42, Western Hills 0

SBEP 32, Finneytown 0

Springboro 38, Edgewood 0

St. Henry 27, Archbold 19

St. Xavier 20, Centerville 7

Taft 33, Alter 27, OT

Tecumseh 30, Carroll 16

Tippecanoe 40, Piqua 7

Tri-Village 42, National Trail 0

Trotwood 22, Fairmont 21

Troy 24, Xenia 14

Turpin 26, Little Miami 22

Twin Valley South 42, Bradford 8

Valley View 20, Franklin 7

Van Wert 19, Elida 14

Versailles 35, CHCA 21

Walsh Jesuit 30, Springfield 6

Wapakoneta 24, Celina 7

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0

West Jefferson 55, Newark Catholic 13

Wheelersburg 10, McNicholas 7

Withrow 36, Chaminade Julienne 7

Wyoming 49, Purcell Marian 16

Thursday’s Results

Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14

Talawanda 42, Meadowdale 6

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.