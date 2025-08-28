High School Football Week 2 Preview: Greenon travels to Northwestern for another Clark County clash

Catholic Central (1-0) at Troy Christian (0-1): Irish coach Ryan West picked up his first victory last week against Bradford. They’ll face an Eagles squad who went 0-10 last season and lost to Western Ohio Athletic Conference powerhouse Tri-Village 68-12 last week. The Irish beat Troy Christian 37-0 in Week 2 last season.

Friday’s games

Brookville (1-0) at Shawnee (0-1): The Braves have lost nine straight dating back to Week 3 of last season. They’ll look to right the ship against a Brookville squad led by former Southeastern coach Mike Hetrick. The Blue Devils beat Tri-County North 49-16 last week.

Cedarville (1-0) at East Clinton (0-1): The Indians travel to Clinton County to face a former Kenton Trace Conference rival. The Astros are seeking their first win since 2021. The Indians have won three straight in the series, beating the Astros by a combined score of 129-12.

Graham at Milton Union: The Falcons won their season opener for the first time since 2020, beating Kenton Ridge 28-27. Milton Union will face a former Southwestern Rivers Conference rival for the second straight week. They lost to Versailles 27-6 in Week 1.

Greeneview (1-0) at Waynesville (0-1): Another matchup of former KTC rivals, the Rams beat the Spartans in a back-and-forth 40-28 game last season at Don Nock field.

Greenon (1-0) at Northwestern (1-0): Both squads beat Clark County rivals on the road in their season openers last week. Greenon senior running back Kai Ricks rushed for 185 yards and four TDs in the Knights victory over Shawnee. ... Warriors senior quarterback Ried Smith had 262 passing yards and three TDs through the air and rushed for 94 yards and two TDs in Northwestern’s victory at Southeastern.

Mechanicsburg at Urbana: The Champaign County rivals will face-off for the first time since 2019. Mechanicsburg has won three of the last four meetings between the two schools. The Indians scored 21 second-half points to pull away from Washington Court House for 28-6 Week 1 win. ... Hillclimbers junior QB Grady Lantz threw for 211 yards and rushed for another 117 in Week 1 against Northeastern.

Northeastern at Riverside: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools since 2021. The two programs have split the series 2-2. The Jets beat the Pirates 28-13 a year ago.

Northridge at Kenton Ridge: Cougars senior QB Julian Daniels threw for 214 yards and two TDs in KR’s Week 1 loss to Graham. Trailing 28-14, KR cut the lead to one point, but were unable to convert the extra point. They’ll face a Northridge squad playing for the first time this season. They were awarded a 1-0 victory in Week 1 because their game with Stivers was canceled.

Southeastern (0-1) at Lehman Catholic (1-0): The Trojans will look to bounce back against the high-powered Cavaliers offense, which saw senior QB Turner Lachey throw for 501 yards and eight TDs in their 56-35 victory against Delphos St. John’s. Lachey hit just two receivers in the game - fellow seniors Evan O’Leary and CJ Olding - who each caught four TD passes.

Tecumseh (0-1) at Carroll (0-1): The Arrows will look to snap a 19-game losing streak that dates back to Week 2 of 2023 - when they beat Carroll 28-14. The Patriots beat the Arrows 41-6 last season.

Triad (0-1) at Bucyrus (0-1): The Cardinals beat Bucyrus 19-12 last season for their lone victory of the season.

Walsh Jesuit (1-0) at Springfield (0-1): The Wildcats will face one of the strongest D-II programs in northeast Ohio. The Warriors have advanced to the Region 5 championship game three times in the last four seasons.

West Liberty (0-1) at Benjamin Logan (0-1): Shawnee grad Brad Jarzab is seeking his first victory as the Tigers head coach. The Tigers beat the Raiders 31-21 last season.