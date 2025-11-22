High School Football Week 14 scores: Regional Finals

Football
PLAYOFFS
Friday’s Regional Finals
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 7
Region 2
Middletown 21, Wayne 14
Region 3
Olentangy Orange 39, Pickerington Central 7
Region 4
St. Xavier 42, Elder 34
Division II
Region 5
Walsh Jesuit 35, Akron Hoban 7
Region 6
Avon 36, Medina Highland 19
Region 7
Big Walnut 27, Massillon Washington 21
Region 8
Anderson 38, Trotwood 7
Division III
Region 9
CVCA 42, Cle. VASJ 7
Region 10
Tol. Central Catholic 50, Rocky River 20
Region 11
Bishop Watterson 43, Steubenville 0
Region 12
Tippecanoe 33, London 16
Division IV
Region 13
Cle. Glenville 35, Perry 7
Region 14
Shelby 41, Galion 7
Region 15
Indian Valley 34, New Lexington 0
Region 16
Indian Hill 41, Valley View 14
Division V
Region 17
Cardinal Mooney 48, Girard 14
Region 18
Liberty Center 38, Genoa Area 0
Region 19
Wheelersburg 41, Nelsonville-York 0
Region 20
Indian Lake 35, North Union 21
Division VI
Region 21
Kirtland 21, Sugarcreek Garaway 7
Region 22
Hopewell-Loudon 35, Carey 0
Region 23
Colonel Crawford 35, West Jefferson 7
Region 24
Coldwater 14, Anna 12
Division VII
Region 25
McDonald 42, Mogadore 21
Region 26
Col. Grove 31, Leipsic 6
Region 27
Hillsdale 25, Danville 20
Region 28
St. Henry 24, Marion Local 7
