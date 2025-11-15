High School Football Week 13 scores: Valley View downs CHCA, St. Henry beats Cedarville

PREP RESULTS
Football
Regional semifinals
Division I
Region 2
Middletown 14, Springfield 0
Wayne 20, Troy 14
Region 4
Cincinnati Elder 32, Princeton 30
St. Xavier 17, Moeller 13
Division II
Region 8
Cincinnati Anderson 35, La Salle 28
Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0
Division III
Region 12
London 28, Jackson 24
Tippecanoe 23, Badin 16
Division IV
Region 16
Cin. Indian Hill 25, Cin. Taft 19
Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15
Division V
Region 20
North Union 40, Carlisle 36
Indian Lake 31, Mariemont 15
Division VI
Region 24
Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29
Anna 28, Northeastern 8
Division VII
Region 28
Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 0
St. Henry 49, Cedarville 12
