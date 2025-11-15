High School Football Week 13 scores: Valley View downs CHCA, St. Henry beats Cedarville

Springfield High School junior Braylon Keyes runs the ball during their game against Middletown on Friday, Nov. 14 at Barnitz Stadium. The Middies won 14-0. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF PHOTO

By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
PREP RESULTS

Football

Regional semifinals

Division I

Region 2

Middletown 14, Springfield 0

Wayne 20, Troy 14

Region 4

Cincinnati Elder 32, Princeton 30

St. Xavier 17, Moeller 13

Division II

Region 8

Cincinnati Anderson 35, La Salle 28

Trotwood-Madison 49, Harrison 0

Division III

Region 12

London 28, Jackson 24

Tippecanoe 23, Badin 16

Division IV

Region 16

Cin. Indian Hill 25, Cin. Taft 19

Valley View 31, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15

Division V

Region 20

North Union 40, Carlisle 36

Indian Lake 31, Mariemont 15

Division VI

Region 24

Coldwater 48, Tri-Village 29

Anna 28, Northeastern 8

Division VII

Region 28

Marion Local 35, Fort Recovery 0

St. Henry 49, Cedarville 12

