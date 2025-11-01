High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win; Brookville beats Fenwick

PREP RESULTS
Football
PLAYOFFS
First Round
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 2
Hilliard Bradley 20, Dublin Jerome 14
Lebanon 22, Fairmont 21
Springfield 35, Marysville 6
Wayne 36, Galloway Westland 6
Region 4
Lakota West 30, Hamilton 0
Winton Woods 39, Little Miami 6
Division II
Region 8
Harrison 40, Butler 7
La Salle 28, Turpin 27
Lima Senior 62, Aiken 20
Division III
Region 10
Lima Shawnee 19, Holy Name 10
Rocky River 20, Grafton Midview 15
St. Marys 36, Copley 34
Tol. Central Catholic 35, Ontario 0
Region 12
Alter 36, Bellbrook 7
McNicholas 35, Chillicothe 14
Miami Trace 49, Hillsboro 8
Talawanda 56, Goshen 28
Division IV
Region 16
Brookville 30, Fenwick 12
Clinton-Massie 51, Taylor 21
Wyoming 38, Roger Bacon 13
Division V
Region 20
Carlisle 35, West Liberty-Salem 0
Mariemont 31, North College Hill 12
North Union 21, Greeneview 6
Preble Shawnee 54, Arcanum 26
Division VI
Region 24
Anna 54, Deer Park 15
Coldwater 48, Covington 0
Division VII
Region 28
Fort Recovery 34, Cin. College Prep 8
New Bremen 36, Ansonia 8
