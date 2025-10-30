High School Football Week 11 Preview: West Liberty-Salem, Greeneview, Cedarville all on the road

Here are game preview capsules heading into Week 11 within the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:

Division I, Region 2

No. 12 Marysville (5-5) at No. 5 Springfield (6-4): The Wildcats will face Marysville in the playoffs for the second time in five years. They beat the Monarchs 23-0 in a regional final game in 2021 and 23-0 in a 2019 first round game at Wildcat Stadium. Marysville is 5-5, but hasn’t beaten an opponent with a winning record this season. The winner will travel to fourth-seeded Springboro (7-3). The Wildcats beat the Panthers in Week 6 14-7 in Springboro.

Division V, Region 20

No. 9 Greeneview (7-3) at No. 8 North Union (6-4): The Rams will travel nearly two hours to Union County for a first round game. After a 2-3 start, Greeneview went unbeaten in the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division to win their fifth straight league title. Wildcats senior Griffin Osborne led the CBC in interceptions with six. The winner will travel to top-seeded Williamsburg (10-0) for a regional quarterfinal game next week.

No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (5-5) at No. 5 Carlisle (8-2): The defending regional champion Tigers have lost three of their last four games after reeling off four straight wins in the middle of the season. The Indians lost to Southwestern Buckeye League rivals Valley View and Brookville, but have won four straight games by an average of 27.5 points to end the regular season. They’re led by junior QB Kolby Morgerson (1,779 passing yards, 18 TD passes) and sophomore RB Alex Collins (1,099 rushing yards). The winner will travel to No. 4 Graham (8-2) for a regional quarterfinal game.

Division VI

Region 24

No. 2 Northeastern (9-1) and No. 3 Mechanicsburg (8-2) each received first-round byes.

The Jets will host either No. 10 Dayton Christian (6-4) or No. 7 Ironton Rock Hill (6-4) in Week 12. The Indians will host the winner of No. 11 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) at No. 6 Anna (7-3).

Division VII

Region 28

No. 11 Cedarville (5-5) at No. 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-2): After three straight losses and falling to 3-5, the Indians beat rivals Catholic Central and Cedarville to advance to the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. They’ll travel nearly two hours to face a perennial playoff team in Notre Dame who started 7-0 but fell to Beaver Eastern and Symmes Valley in Weeks 8 and 9. They’re back in Region 28 after spending three years in Region 27. The Titans have won playoff games in three straight seasons, but were unable to advance past the regional quarterfinal round. The winner will travel to third-seeded Cin. Country Day (9-1) next week.