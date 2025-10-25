High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, ‘Boro beats Miamisburg

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 10
Friday’s Results
Central Buckeye Conference
Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6
Dayton City League
Meadowdale 19, Dunbar 13
Eastern Cincinnati Conference
Kings 42, Walnut Hills 14
Greater Catholic League Co-ed
Fenwick 35, Carroll 8
McNicholas 17, Badin 10
Greater Miami Conference
Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0
Hamilton 23, Colerain 10
Lakota East 42, Lakota West 28
Mason 48, Sycamore 6
Middletown 14, Princeton 6
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7
Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7
Springfield 56, Northmont 7
Wayne 47, Centerville 27
Independent
Walsh Jesuit 31, Trotwood 14
Miami Valley Conference
Roger Bacon 21, Purcell Marian 19
Miami Valley League
Butler 30, Fairborn 9
Piqua 28, Sidney 20
Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6
Troy 40, Greenville 6
Xenia 39, Stebbins 12
Midwest Athletic Conference
Anna 35, Parkway 0
Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6
New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 7
St. Henry 26, Versailles 20
Northwest Conference
Col. Grove 48, Bluffton 38
Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7
Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13
Spencerville 46, Delphos Jefferson 18
Ohio Heritage Conference
Greeneview 39, Catholic Central 7
Northeastern 42, Triad 0
Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference
Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14
Goshen 49, Western Brown 42
New Richmond 39, Wilmington 13
Talawanda 37, Blanchester 7
Williamsburg 37, Bethel-Tate 0
Southwest Ohio Conference
Southwestern Buckeye League
Bellbrook 19, Ross 0
Carlisle 35, Eaton 16
Edgewood 42, Monroe 7
Western Buckeye League
Celina 17, Defiance 14
St. Marys 29, Elida 7
Van Wert 52, Kenton 18
Wapakoneta 61, Lima Bath 34
Western Ohio Athletic Conference
Dixie 48, Bradford 6
Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0
Tri-County North 47, Twin Valley South 8
Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0
Thursday’s Results
Dayton City League
Belmont 38, Ponitz 22
