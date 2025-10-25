High School Football Week 10 scores: Fairmont edges ‘Creek, ‘Boro beats Miamisburg

Week 10

Friday’s Results

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 49, Northwestern 6

Dayton City League

Meadowdale 19, Dunbar 13

Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Kings 42, Walnut Hills 14

Greater Catholic League Co-ed

Fenwick 35, Carroll 8

McNicholas 17, Badin 10

Greater Miami Conference

Fairfield 17, Oak Hills 0

Hamilton 23, Colerain 10

Lakota East 42, Lakota West 28

Mason 48, Sycamore 6

Middletown 14, Princeton 6

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7

Springfield 56, Northmont 7

Wayne 47, Centerville 27

Independent

Walsh Jesuit 31, Trotwood 14

Miami Valley Conference

Roger Bacon 21, Purcell Marian 19

Miami Valley League

Butler 30, Fairborn 9

Piqua 28, Sidney 20

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6

Troy 40, Greenville 6

Xenia 39, Stebbins 12

Midwest Athletic Conference

Anna 35, Parkway 0

Marion Local 7, Coldwater 6

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 7

St. Henry 26, Versailles 20

Northwest Conference

Col. Grove 48, Bluffton 38

Fort Loramie 37, Allen East 7

Lima Central Catholic 21, Crestview 13

Spencerville 46, Delphos Jefferson 18

Ohio Heritage Conference

Greeneview 39, Catholic Central 7

Northeastern 42, Triad 0

Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference

Clinton-Massie 56, Batavia 14

Goshen 49, Western Brown 42

New Richmond 39, Wilmington 13

Talawanda 37, Blanchester 7

Williamsburg 37, Bethel-Tate 0

Southwest Ohio Conference

Talawanda 37, Blanchester 7

Southwestern Buckeye League

Bellbrook 19, Ross 0

Carlisle 35, Eaton 16

Edgewood 42, Monroe 7

Western Buckeye League

Celina 17, Defiance 14

St. Marys 29, Elida 7

Van Wert 52, Kenton 18

Wapakoneta 61, Lima Bath 34

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Dixie 48, Bradford 6

Preble Shawnee 42, National Trail 0

Tri-County North 47, Twin Valley South 8

Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0

Thursday’s Results

Dayton City League

Belmont 38, Ponitz 22

REPORTING RESULTS

Contact Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News with scores and results as soon as possible after varsity high school athletic contests by email only at COPSports@coxinc.com. Please include any details from your contest that you would like published along with a contact name and phone number.