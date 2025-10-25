High School Football Week 10 roundup: Jets rout Triad to earn share of OHC North title

Triad finished the season 0-10

Mechanicsburg 49, West Liberty-Salem 7: The Tigers jumped to a 7-0 lead on a 43-yard TD pass from sophomore Isaac Sullivan to senior Isaac Sertell, but the Indians would score 49 unanswered points to earn a share of the OHC North title.

Indians senior Conley Bogard went 8-for-13 for 231 yards and four TDs and rushed for a score for Mechanicsburg, who likely earned a first-round bye in the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs. Indians seniors Austin Haynes and Denver Caudill each caught two TD passes.

Greeneview 39, Catholic Central 7: The Rams won their 25th straight OHC South game, clinching their fifth straight outright division championship. The Rams also clinched a spot in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs. Cedarville 43, Southeastern 3: The Indians scored 37 unanswered points in the second half to finish the season 5-5. They remain in the running for a playoff berth in D-VII, Region 28.

The Trojans finished the season 0-10.

Greenon 42, Madison Plains 12: The Knights finished the season 6-4, clinching their first winning season since 2021.

Central Buckeye Conference

Indian Lake 42, Northwestern 6: The Lakers jumped out to a 42-3 halftime lead to clinch their second straight outright CBC Mad River Division title.

Warriors senior Xander Stacy hit a 40- and 30-yard field goal for Northwestern, which finished its season 4-6.

London 30, Kenton Ridge 0: The Red Raiders won their 33rd straight regular season game to clinch the outright CBC Kenton Trail title.

The Red Raiders did not allow a touchdown in five divisional games, beating all five opponents by 30 or more points. Kenton Ridge finished the season 5-5.

Urbana 30, Tecumseh 28: Urbana’s Crew Forson scored three TDs, including a 16-yard game-winner with two minutes remaining, to lift the Hillclimbers to a victory in their season finale.

Urbana junior QB Grady Lantz ran for a score and threw a TD pass to sophomore B.J. Potter in the win.

Arrows sophomore Devin Berner scored with four minutes remaining to give Tecumseh a four-point advantage until Urbana took the lead back on Forson’s TD. The Arrows finished the season 2-8.

Benjamin Logan 40, Shawnee 13: The Braves finished the season 0-10.

Graham 39, North Union 35

The Falcons (8-2, 4-1) scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat North Union in a CBC Mad River Division game.

The Wildcats led 29-13 at the half, but were held to six second half points.

Graham clinched a first-round bye in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Springboro 35, Miamisburg 7: Mattias Brunicardi scored three touchdowns in the first half as ‘Boro (7-3) built up a 28-0 lead going into the break. Max Miller finished with two TD throws, one apiece to Brady Gutmann and Nate Clark. Springboro clinched a bye for the first round of the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Wayne 47, Centerville 27: Isaiah Thompson and Jamier Averette-Brown combined for 316 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns to lead Wayne (6-4). Averette-Brown returned a kickoff 87 yards for a TD and James Dyer IV scored on a punt return. Parker Johnson and Shane Cole each ran in a touchdown for Centerville (3-7). Wayne clinched a home game for the first round of the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Fairmont 14, Beavercreek 7: Logan Doty put Fairmont (5-5) on the board with a short touchdown run in the first quarter. Andrew LeBlanc tied the game for Beavercreek (4-6) with a 21-yard TD reception from Jack Minnick in the third, but Fairmont answered with a 29-yard J.J. Hill strike to Nolan Stringer for the go-ahead score. Fairmont will move on to the D-I, Region 2 playoffs.

Miami Valley League

Tippecanoe 77, West Carrollton 6: MVL Miami champion Tippecanoe (10-0) completed an undefeated run through the regular season in back-to-back seasons for the first time in school history. Tipp clinched a first round bye in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Xenia 39, Stebbins 12: Stebbins (5-5) jumped out to a 12-0 lead off a touchdown pass and run from Devin McCormick, but MVL Valley champion Xenia (8-2) rattled off 39 unanswered points after that. Deaunte White led the way with 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Xenia clinched a first round bye in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs. Troy 40, Greenville 6: Troy (8-2) got touchdown runs from Asher Merritt, Jayden Atkins, Aiden Kirkpatrick, Henry Shuman and Ian Hixon in the win. Ethan Zimmer returned a fumble for a touchdown for Greenville (3-7). Troy clinched a first round bye in the D-I, Region 2 playoffs. Piqua 28, Sidney 20: Chris Davis threw three touchdowns, two to Keaton Fisher, and Debo Knisley ran for 189 yards with a TD to help Piqua (6-4) win back the Battered Helmet trophy. Piqua advances to the D-II, Region 8 playoffs next.

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed

McNicholas 17, Badin 10: McNicholas pulled off the upset, but Badin (9-1) still claimed a share of the GCLC title and earned a first round bye in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Alter 42, Chaminade Julienne 0: The win gave Alter (7-3) a split of the GCLC title with Badin and a first round home game in the D-III, Region 12 playoffs. Fenwick 35, Carroll 8: Jackson Kauffman paced Fenwick (6-4) with a pair of touchdown runs. Fenwick will move on to the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Valley View 48, Waynesville 0: With its ninth consecutive victory, Valley View (9-1) secured the SWBL Buckeye Division title outright and a bye in the first round of the D-IV Region 16 playoffs. Carlisle 35, Eaton 16: Carlisle (8-2) picked up the senior night victory to close the regular season on a four-game win streak and move on to a home game in the D-V Region 20 playoffs.

Three Rivers Conference

Miami East 14, Riverside 10: The win gave Miami East (9-1) the TRC title outright and a home game in the first round of the D-V Region 20 playoffs.

Western Ohio Athletic Conference

Tri-Village 42, Arcanum 0: WOAC champion Tri-Village (10-0) completed its first undefeated season in school history and clinched a bye in the first round of the D-VI Region 24 playoffs.

Other games

Walsh Jesuit 31, Trotwood Madison 17: Dallas Sheehee and Daylan Dennis each scored TDs, but the Warriors (8-1) pulled away with late TDs. The Rams (6-3) clinched a first-round bye in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs.

