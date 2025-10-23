High School Football Week 10 Preview: Northeastern faces Triad with OHC North title share on the line

Greater Western Ohio Conference

Northmont (0-9, 0-6) at Springfield (6-3, 5-1)

Despite a 10-7 loss last week at rival Fairmont, the Wildcats clinched at least a share of its first GWOC title since 2022 thanks to Beavercreek’s upset win over Wayne. With a victory against Northmont, Springfield will win the outright title. The Wildcats have won five straight against the Thunderbolts, including playoff games. They’ve clinched a playoff spot in Division I, Region 2 and could earn a first-round bye with a win.

Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division

Kenton Ridge (5-4, 1-3) at London (9-0, 4-0)

The Red Raiders have won 32 straight regular season games. They clinched a share of their fifth straight division title last week with a 37-0 victory against Jonathan Alder. They haven’t been scored on since Sept. 12 at Indian Lake. Kenton Ridge dropped a heartbreaker 35-33 against Jonathan Alder last week. They will need a victory to qualify for the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs.

Tecumseh (2-7, 0-4) at Urbana (2-7, 1-3)

The Hillclimbers have an outside shot at the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs, but will need to beat an Arrows squad looking to break a six-game losing streak. Hillclimbers junior Grady Lantz leads the CBC with 2,522 passing yards.

Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division

Northwestern (4-5, 1-3) at Indian Lake (7-2, 4-0)

The Lakers have clinched at least a share of the CBC Mad River title for the second straight season. They can win the title outright with a win against the Warriors, who lost to Benjamin Logan 48-0 last week. With a victory, Northwestern would remain alive for a berth in the Region 16 playoffs, but would likely need some help from other teams.

Graham (7-2, 3-1) at North Union (6-3, 3-1)

The winner of this game can earn a share of the CBC Mad River title coupled with a Northwestern upset of Indian Lake.

Shawnee (0-9, 0-4) at Benjamin Logan (4-5, 1-3)

The Braves will travel to Ben Logan seeking to avoid a winless season. They’ve lost 16 straight games since last season. The Raiders remain alive for a playoff berth in D-IV, Region 14.

Ohio Heritage Conference North Division

Triad (0-9, 0-4) at Northeastern (8-1, 3-1)

The Jets need a win to secure at least a share of their second OHC North title in four years. They’ve already secured a playoff berth and will likely earn a home game (and possibly a first-round bye) in the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs. The Cardinals have lost 17 straight games dating back to Week 2 of last season.

Mechanicsburg (7-2, 3-1) at West Liberty-Salem (5-4, 2-2)

The Indians have already clinched a playoff berth in Region 24. They can earn at least a share of the OHC North title with a win against their Champaign County rivals. WLS is seeking to earn a berth in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs after advancing to the state semifinals last season.

Ohio Heritage Conference South Division

Greeneview (6-3, 4-0) at Catholic Central (4-5, 1-3)

Greeneview has won 24 straight division games dating back to the 2020 season. They clinched at least a share of the OHC South title and can clinch their fifth straight outright title with a win in Springfield. The Irish have been mathematically eliminated from the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs, but could play spoiler for a Rams team seeking to keep its undefeated streak alive.

Cedarville (4-5, 1-3) at Southeastern (0-9, 0-4)

The Indians can clinch a playoff berth with a win against their longtime rivals who are seeking to avoid a winless season. The Trojans beat Cedarville 31-14 last season.

Madison Plains (3-6, 3-1) at Greenon (5-4, 3-1)

The Knights have also been eliminated from playoff contention, but the winner of this game could earn a share of the OHC title paired with a Greeneview loss at Catholic Central.