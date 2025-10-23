High School Football Week 10 Preview: Northeastern faces Triad with OHC North title share on the line

Playoff implications and postseason tuneups highlight the final week of the high school football season across the area.
Here are game preview capsules heading into Week 10 within the the Springfield News-Sun coverage area:
Greater Western Ohio Conference
Northmont (0-9, 0-6) at Springfield (6-3, 5-1)
Despite a 10-7 loss last week at rival Fairmont, the Wildcats clinched at least a share of its first GWOC title since 2022 thanks to Beavercreek’s upset win over Wayne. With a victory against Northmont, Springfield will win the outright title. The Wildcats have won five straight against the Thunderbolts, including playoff games. They’ve clinched a playoff spot in Division I, Region 2 and could earn a first-round bye with a win.
Central Buckeye Conference Kenton Trail Division
Kenton Ridge (5-4, 1-3) at London (9-0, 4-0)
The Red Raiders have won 32 straight regular season games. They clinched a share of their fifth straight division title last week with a 37-0 victory against Jonathan Alder. They haven’t been scored on since Sept. 12 at Indian Lake. Kenton Ridge dropped a heartbreaker 35-33 against Jonathan Alder last week. They will need a victory to qualify for the D-IV, Region 16 playoffs.
Tecumseh (2-7, 0-4) at Urbana (2-7, 1-3)
The Hillclimbers have an outside shot at the Division IV, Region 16 playoffs, but will need to beat an Arrows squad looking to break a six-game losing streak. Hillclimbers junior Grady Lantz leads the CBC with 2,522 passing yards.
Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division
Northwestern (4-5, 1-3) at Indian Lake (7-2, 4-0)
The Lakers have clinched at least a share of the CBC Mad River title for the second straight season. They can win the title outright with a win against the Warriors, who lost to Benjamin Logan 48-0 last week. With a victory, Northwestern would remain alive for a berth in the Region 16 playoffs, but would likely need some help from other teams.
Graham (7-2, 3-1) at North Union (6-3, 3-1)
The winner of this game can earn a share of the CBC Mad River title coupled with a Northwestern upset of Indian Lake.
Shawnee (0-9, 0-4) at Benjamin Logan (4-5, 1-3)
The Braves will travel to Ben Logan seeking to avoid a winless season. They’ve lost 16 straight games since last season. The Raiders remain alive for a playoff berth in D-IV, Region 14.
Ohio Heritage Conference North Division
Triad (0-9, 0-4) at Northeastern (8-1, 3-1)
The Jets need a win to secure at least a share of their second OHC North title in four years. They’ve already secured a playoff berth and will likely earn a home game (and possibly a first-round bye) in the D-VI, Region 24 playoffs. The Cardinals have lost 17 straight games dating back to Week 2 of last season.
Mechanicsburg (7-2, 3-1) at West Liberty-Salem (5-4, 2-2)
The Indians have already clinched a playoff berth in Region 24. They can earn at least a share of the OHC North title with a win against their Champaign County rivals. WLS is seeking to earn a berth in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs after advancing to the state semifinals last season.
Ohio Heritage Conference South Division
Greeneview (6-3, 4-0) at Catholic Central (4-5, 1-3)
Greeneview has won 24 straight division games dating back to the 2020 season. They clinched at least a share of the OHC South title and can clinch their fifth straight outright title with a win in Springfield. The Irish have been mathematically eliminated from the D-VII, Region 28 playoffs, but could play spoiler for a Rams team seeking to keep its undefeated streak alive.
Cedarville (4-5, 1-3) at Southeastern (0-9, 0-4)
The Indians can clinch a playoff berth with a win against their longtime rivals who are seeking to avoid a winless season. The Trojans beat Cedarville 31-14 last season.
Madison Plains (3-6, 3-1) at Greenon (5-4, 3-1)
The Knights have also been eliminated from playoff contention, but the winner of this game could earn a share of the OHC title paired with a Greeneview loss at Catholic Central.
