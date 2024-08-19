High School Football Week 1 Schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Carroll vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.

Alter at Fairmont

Greenville at Eaton

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Xenia at Beavercreek

Miamisburg at Chaminade Julienne

Wayne at Fairfield

Centerville at Lakota East

Winton Woods at Springfield

Butler at Northmont

Little Miami at Springboro

Dunbar at Cin. Hughes, 6:30 p.m.

Belmont at Cin. Deer Park

Thurgood Marshall at Cin. Dohn Prep

Col. East vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium

Piqua at Lima Senior

New Albany at Lebanon

Anna at Indian Lake

St. Henry at St. Mary’s

Minster at Fort Loramie

Ansonia at Riverside

Lima Bath at New Bremen

Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery

Sidney Lehman Catholic at Delphos St. John’s

Marion Local at Linton-Stockton (Ind.)

Bellefontaine at Sidney

Milton-Union at Versailles

Spr. Shawnee at Sebbins

Fairborn at Tecumseh

Bellbrook at Tippecanoe

Middletown at Troy

Mason at Gahanna Lincoln

Sycamore at Kings

St. Xavier at Lakota West

Turpin at Oak Hills

Moeller at Princeton

Twin Valley South at Carlisle

Valley View at Coldwater

Fenwick at Franklin

Monroe at Goshen

Edgewood at Milford

Mariemont at Oakwood

Midd. Madison at Preble Shawnee

Brookville at Tri-County North

Clinton-Massie at Waynesville

Ross at Wyoming

Talawanda at Taylor

Gamble Montessori at New Miami

Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge

Southeastern at Spr. Northwestern

Cedarville at Fayetteville-Perry

West Liberty-Salem at Graham

Northridge at Greeneview

Greenon at Miami East

Triad at Mount Gilead

Spr. Northeastern at Urbana

National Trail at Bethel

Spr. Catholic Central at Bradford

Arcanum at Covington

Dixie at Lima Perry

Tri-Village at Troy Christian

Mississinawa Valley at Waynesville Goshen

Trotwood-Madison at Cleveland Heights

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Hamilton vs. Badin at Fairfield

Dayton Christian at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

