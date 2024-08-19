High School Football Week 1 Schedule

THURSDAY’S GAMES
Carroll vs. Ponitz at Welcome Stadium, 6 p.m.
Alter at Fairmont
Greenville at Eaton
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Xenia at Beavercreek
Miamisburg at Chaminade Julienne
Wayne at Fairfield
Centerville at Lakota East
Winton Woods at Springfield
Butler at Northmont
Little Miami at Springboro
Dunbar at Cin. Hughes, 6:30 p.m.
Belmont at Cin. Deer Park
Thurgood Marshall at Cin. Dohn Prep
Col. East vs. Meadowdale at Welcome Stadium
Piqua at Lima Senior
New Albany at Lebanon
Anna at Indian Lake
St. Henry at St. Mary’s
Minster at Fort Loramie
Ansonia at Riverside
Lima Bath at New Bremen
Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery
Sidney Lehman Catholic at Delphos St. John’s
Marion Local at Linton-Stockton (Ind.)
Bellefontaine at Sidney
Milton-Union at Versailles
Spr. Shawnee at Sebbins
Fairborn at Tecumseh
Bellbrook at Tippecanoe
Middletown at Troy
Mason at Gahanna Lincoln
Sycamore at Kings
St. Xavier at Lakota West
Turpin at Oak Hills
Moeller at Princeton
Twin Valley South at Carlisle
Valley View at Coldwater
Fenwick at Franklin
Monroe at Goshen
Edgewood at Milford
Mariemont at Oakwood
Midd. Madison at Preble Shawnee
Brookville at Tri-County North
Clinton-Massie at Waynesville
Ross at Wyoming
Talawanda at Taylor
Gamble Montessori at New Miami
Mechanicsburg at Kenton Ridge
Southeastern at Spr. Northwestern
Cedarville at Fayetteville-Perry
West Liberty-Salem at Graham
Northridge at Greeneview
Greenon at Miami East
Triad at Mount Gilead
Spr. Northeastern at Urbana
National Trail at Bethel
Spr. Catholic Central at Bradford
Arcanum at Covington
Dixie at Lima Perry
Tri-Village at Troy Christian
Mississinawa Valley at Waynesville Goshen
Trotwood-Madison at Cleveland Heights
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Hamilton vs. Badin at Fairfield
Dayton Christian at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place
