High school football: Watterson pulls away from Tippecanoe in D-III state semifinal

Watterson outscored Tipp 21-0 in the quarter to quickly turn an 11-point halftime lead into its 11th straight running clock victory.

Tipp fell behind 14-0 in the game’s opening minutes but did not allow Watterson to score again for the remainder of the half.

Tipp found the endzone for the only time in the game’s final minute. Senior Xavier Melton scored on a 1-yard touchdown run.

