High school football: Troy tabs Jones, Brookville picks Fullenkamp to fill head coaching vacancies

Jones previously coached at Troy Christian for four seasons and most recently at Versailles from 2019-25. He coached the Tigers to a Division V state championship in 2021 and a D-VI state runner-up finish in 2023.

The hire is pending approval by the school’s board of education.

“Troy High School is a great school and Troy is a great school system with great leadership,” Jones said in a statement released by the school. “You can see all of the improvements they’ve made the past few years through the statistics (state testing). It’s definitely something I want to be a part of. And they’ve got a football program with a lot of tradition and a lot of success.”

Jones will take the place of Troy Everhart who resigned in December after going 33-14 over the past four years.

“We are confident Coach Jones is going to do a fantastic job here,” Troy athletic director Brandon Wright in a statement. “We are excited for the future of Troy football under his leadership.”

Troy finished 9-3 overall and advanced to the Region 2 quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs in 2025.

The school will hold a “Meet the Coach Night” for Jones at 7 p.m. on March 10.

Fullenkamp, who has been in the Brookville school system for 27 years, will be the 14th coach in program history.

“As we turn the page to the next chapter of Brookville football, we’re confident that Coach Fullenkamp’s vision, standards, and commitment to excellence will elevate the next generation of student-athletes,” a statement by Brookville Local Schools read.

Mike Hetrick retired as Brookville head coach after 25 seasons and 10 playoff appearances with the Blue Devils.

Brookville went 10-2 overall and made it the Region 16 quarterfinal round of the D-IV playoffs last season.