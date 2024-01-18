High school football: Trotwood-Madison QB announces new college choice

Carpenter is the No. 56 quarterback prospect in the country in 247Sports Composite rankings and the top-rated senior quarterback in the area for the class of 2024.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is the No. 4 prospect (any position) in the area behind Springfield cornerback Aaron Scott Jr., Centerville safety Reggie Powers and Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell.

The first-team All-Southwest District quarterback originally committed to Indiana last summer but reopened his recruitment after head coach Tom Allen was fired and replaced by Curt Cignetti.

At Tulsa, he will play for head coach Kevin Wilson and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr.

Wilson is among the original developers of the modern spread offense, and he recruited the Miami Valley when he was the offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2017-22.

The Golden Hurricane signed 29 players from high school and the transfer portal in December, but none of them were quarterbacks.

Tulsa went 4-8 last season.