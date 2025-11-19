High School Football: Top players in Northridge history

The squad, led by head coach Charley Tarzinski, a Steele High School grad who played tackle on two undefeated teams at Ohio University under head coach Don Peden, featured 15 players and a manager. Northridge finished 4-3 its first year and 7-1 the next.

In 1935 the Polar Bears went 6-1-2, won the Montgomery County League and joined the Little Six League, which included Lebanon, West Carrollton, Osborn (Fairborn), Franklin and OSSO (Xenia Wilson). A highlight that year was Harold Eck’s 104-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 52-0 season-ending win over Franklin. A 46-6 win over Germantown secured the MCL title.

Northridge capped the 1936 season with 50-0 and 38-6 wins over Germantown and Franklin, respectively, to finish 9-0 and MCL and LSL champions.

In 1937, thanks to a $40,000 expenditure, Northridge moved into its own on-campus field.

Tarzinski stepped down from coaching in 1940 to become NHS Principal and later served as the district’s Superintendent.

Following back-to-back MCL titles in 1940 and 1941, Ben Ankeny became head coach. Over the next six years, Ankeny’s teams - which ran the single-wing - went 37-6 and won MCL and/or LSL titles in 1942, 1943, 1945 (finished 8-0) and 1946.

Ankeny, who also led the NHS basketball team to the Class B 1945 state title and the baseball team to the Class B state semifinals in 1944, left in 1947 for Miami University.

LSL titles followed in 1949 (coach Dick Marquardt) and 1951 (8-0-1 under coach Ty Smith).

In 1977, the district hired Steve “Butch” MacPherson as head coach. He stayed a quarter-century.

Named Class AA Southwest District and SWBL COY in 1983 after leading Northridge to an 8-2 finish, MacPherson guided the Polar Bears to their lone SWBL title in 1986 (joined the league in 1961).

A pair of back-to-back 8-2 seasons in 1996 (beat Brookville for first time in eight years) and 1997 stick out as well.

MacPherson (114-136 at NHS) retired following the 2003 season and was replaced by one of his proteges - Bob Smith.

Smith, who played for MacPherson as a senior, spent 20 years under him as an assistant. He’s spent the last 22 as NHS head coach. Smith debuted as head coach the same season as Northridge’s current stadium - visible from I-75 - did.

The Polar Bears won the Three Rivers Conference championship in 2024, which was the program’s first league title in 41 years. The season also produced the school’s first home playoff game.

Northridge is 0-4 in four postseason trips with losses to Eaton, Clinton-Massie, McNicholas and Indian Hill in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024, respectively.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Northridge’s Top Players

Donnie Allen, QB, 1984

DDN All-Greater Dayton and the SWBL Offensive Back of the Year as a senior when he completed 55% of his passes for a school-record 1,793 yards and accounted for 19 total touchdowns (13 passing and six rushing) en route to leading the Polar Bears to an 8-2 record. Threw for over 4,000 yards in his career (which ranked third in Miami Valley history upon graduation). Also handled kicking duties (place kicking and punting). Valley View head coach Brent Nance told the DDN Allen was the toughest player the Spartans faced in 1983. “He zips the ball even with guys hanging on him,” Nance said. Decorated catcher in baseball.

Shawn Brightman, FB, 1998

Made a huge impact despite diminutive build (5-5, 165). Was D-IV AP All-Ohio, All-Southwest District, All-SWBL and DDN All-Area as a senior after setting school records for single-season rushing (1,698 yards) and total touchdowns (29). Ran for 1,326 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a junior. Finished career with 52 total touchdowns. Polar Bears had back-to-back 8-2 records his junior and senior seasons. “He’s a little Walter Payton,” Valley View head coach Jay Niswonger told the DDN in 1997. “He just doesn’t go down on first contact. Usually it takes six or seven guys hanging on him. I’d love to have him.” Decorated wrestler became the school’s first state champion as a junior (at 160 pounds) when he finished 40-0. Was state runner-up as a senior when he went 35-2. Went to Ohio University to wrestle. Member of the Northridge Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: JIM WITMER Credit: JIM WITMER

Tony Chambers, WR/DB, 1987

Earned Class AA All-Ohio, All-Southwest District, SWBL Offensive Back of the Year and DDN All-Area honors as a senior when he finished second in the Miami Valley in receiving yards (734 on 32 receptions) and had 10 total touchdowns. Added six interceptions on defense, including one he returned 100 yards for a touchdown in a 28-13 win over Preble Shawnee. Decorated track athlete (state-placing hurdler). Member of the Northridge Athletic Hall of Fame.

Jeremy Henry, LB, 2023

Two-time D-IV first team OPSWA All-Ohio selection set school records for most tackles in a game (29), season (175) and career (314). Named first team Three Rivers Athletic Conference twice and was the TRC’s Defensive Linebacker/Defensive Back of the Year as a senior. Named the Southwest District D-IV Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. Had 38 tackles-for-loss, 13.5 sacks, eight interceptions and ran for 1,851 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior and senior. Went to the University of Findlay.

Matt MacPherson, LB, 1995

D-IV All-Ohio, All-Southwest District, SWBL Linebacker of the Year and DDN All-Area as a senior when he led the Polar Bears in tackles (145). Had a career-high 20 in a win over Bellbrook. Doubled as quarterback (1,660 yards passing and eight touchdowns). Went to DePauw University where he was a four-year letterwinner, three-year starter, two-time all-league selection and earned NCAA D-III All-American honors (Football Gazette) as a senior after leading the Tigers in tackles with 108 (ranks third in program history). Team captain also had 15 TFL, five interruptions, five sacks and five fumble recoveries. Ranks 10th at DePauw in career tackles (224). Doubled as a basketball standout who led the SWBL in scoring as a senior (19.8 points). Averaged 21 points as a junior. Spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach at Northwestern University. Member of the Northridge Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Drew Ogletree, WR/DB, 2016

Huge target (6-6, 200) and three-time All-SWBL selection (twice at DB and once at WR) was named D-V first team All-Ohio and DDN All-Area as a senior when he caught 102 passes for 1,493 yards and seven touchdowns. Also had 130 tackles, seven interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a senior. Went to the University of Findlay where he caught 54 passes for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns in three years. Transferred to Youngstown State as a senior and caught 28 passes for 282 yards. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft (pick 192) by the Indianapolis Colts. Tore his ACL in training camp as a rookie. Has 18 career receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns in 29 NFL games heading into 2025. On the Colts active roster. Active on special teams (14 career tackles).

Dave Owen, C/DL, 1958

Sturdy specimen (5-11, 260) was the largest offensive lineman named first team All-Ohio in 1957, which was the last singular statewide all-star team (the next season Class A and AA teams were announced). Nominated for the Ohio North-South game. Named first team All-MML defensive line as a junior and senior. Played for the reinvented semi-pro Dayton Triangles of the American Football Conference after high school. Member of the Northridge Athletic Hall of Fame.

Credit: MARC PENDLETON / STAFF Credit: MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

John Robbins, DB/WR, 1988

Team captain was named D-III Ohio Back of the Year, first team All-Ohio, Southwest District Back of the Year and DDN Area All-Star as a senior when he had 129 tackles, seven interceptions, 13 pass break-ups and five forced fumbles. Also caught 24 passes for 409 yards. Three-year starter finished with 18 career interceptions. “John’s like a second coach on the field,” Bob Smith, then a Northridge assistant, told the DDN in 1987. “He makes all the defensive back calls for us. He’s a student of the game.” Class Valedictorian. Member of the Northridge Athletic Hall of Fame.

Special Mention

Teon Hill, RB/DB, 2025

Four-year starter averaged 10.1 yards per carry as a senior when he ran the ball 176 times for a school single-season record 1,778 yards and 18 touchdowns en route to earning D-IV All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and ALL-TRC honors. Also caught 24 passes for 302 yards, had 61 tackles, scored 23 total touchdowns (rushing, receiving, kickoff return and interception return), notched five 2-point conversions and snagged three interceptions. Posted a career-high 363 yards and five touchdowns on 15 carries in a 68-7 win over Troy Chrisitian. Finished career with 3,017 yards rushing, 4,249 all-purpose yards, 36 touchdowns and 115 tackles.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Gary Phillips, LB, 1972

Was the first Polar Bears first team all-area selection since 1963 when he was named DDN All-Greater Dayton as a senior (138 tackles, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions). Team captain helped snap a 29-game losing streak that year with a 20-13 win over West Carrollton. Went to the University of Dayton where he added 60 pounds and transitioned into a valuable defensive tackle.

Bob Smith, HB/S, 1980

Before becoming head coach, starred on the field for the Polar Bears. Was a Journal Herald Area All-Star and DDN All-Greater Dayton selection as a senior when he was also first team All-SWBL. Went to the University of Dayton where he was a member of the Flyers 1980 NCAA Division III national champions and 1981 national runners-up. Tied for most interceptions in a game in UD history with three against Wisconsin-Whitewater (1983).

Kavonte Turpin, RB, 2022

D-IV All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-MVL selection averaged 10.2 yards per carry as a senior when he ran for a school single-season record 1,710 yards and 17 touchdowns on 168 carries. Finished career with 2,453 yards rushing, 3,384 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns.

Ray Tygret, DB/HB, 1962

Two-time first team All-SWBL (defense as a junior and offense as a senior). Earned DDN All-Greater Dayton honors as a senior when he served as team captain. Had 20 tackles and two interceptions (returned one 67 yards for a touchdown) in a 30-0 win over Stebbins.

Honorable Mention: KieShawn Arnold, DL, 2015; Rick Bachelor, RB, 1963; Clarence Booher, HB, 1937; Bob Booher, HB, 1949; Jerry Brady, OL, 1962; Anthony Carroll, QB, 2016; Tony Carroll, RB, 1989; Kurtis Clark, HB, 1982; Don Clyde, LB, 1957; Joseph Cobins, DL, 2023; Tony Collins, WR, 1996; Jack Cook, FB, 1942; Mike Crawford, RB, 1985; Merel Cyphers, OL, 1999; Freddie Davenport, ATH, 2007; Jim Donnelly, HB, 1949; Deveron Dorsey, LB, 1985; Ken Drinnon, DB, 1972; Harold Eck, OL, 1936; Jonathan Endicott, OL, 2001; Bob Fink, OL, 1962; Ken Fink, FB/DL, 1958; Phil Flinchum, 1973; Fred Florence, LB, 1961; Jerry Guinn, HB, 1951; Jack Hagan, HB, 1954; Andrew Hall, DL, 2019; Javon Hammonds, DB/QB, 2003; Roy Hardin, OL/DL, 1943; Jeff Hatfield, OL, 1986; Lucas Hawkins, OL/DL, 2023; Bill Heckman, QB, 1947; Leo Heiser, HB, 1947; Twon Hines, DB, 2019; Walt Hirsch, E, 1947; Billy Howard, LB, 1985; Mark Howard, DB, 1989; Donnie Hutcheson, DB/HB, 1984; Mike Hutchinson, RB, 1979; Matt Jackson, DB, 2000; Nate Jackson, WR/LB, 2013; Danny Jewitt, WR, 2009; Nolan Jones, P, 1998; Jayden Kelly, DB, 2023; Robert Kercher, HB, 1939; Maurice Kuechler, QB, 1937; Ivan King, WR, 2015; Jim Kroger, LB, 1952; Jerron Lander, DL, 2020; Jeff Law, QB, 1987; Jake Lawson, LB, 2016; Kaleb Lingg, DB, 2010; Kyle Lingg, QB/DB, 2009; Dick Lowery, OL, 1947; Ray Lowery, OL/LB, 1945; Ja’Dynn Martin, WR, 2025; Bryant McConnell, WR/DB, 1994; Charles Mobley, OL, 1937; Saa’lih Muhammed, WR, 2021; Doug Myers, LB, 1987; Larry Neely Sr., DL, 1964; Larry Neely Jr., OL/DL, 1992; Dorman Neely, DT, 1967; Jack Parsons, HB, 1952; Tommy Peaco, OL, 2018; Elden Recher, OL, 1937; Brandon Rogers, OL, 2005; Zach Rogers, OL, 2008; Tyrell Russell, RB, 2011; Terry Salyer, DB, 1973; Jack Scrafield, WB, 1945; Ken Severt, FB, 1950; Shawn Shehee, RB, 2020; Bruce Shoup, HB, 1956; John Shroyer, E, 1943; Bob Snell, OL, 1956; Arnie Sparks, OL, 1962; Matt Stahley, DB, 1999; Daryl Story Jr., DB, 2020; Mike Tomlinson, LB, 1976; Dave Trent, DB, 1971; Jordan Trimble, LB, 2006; Jim Turvene, QB, 1952; Paul Vargo, HB, 1949; Jack Whited, E, 1957; Carl Woessner, E, 1939; Ray Worey, 1945; Al York, LB, 1952.