High School Football: Top players in Milton Union history

Owning one of the area’s richest traditions, the Bulldogs have made their home in the Southwestern Buckeye League (1940-1981, 2001-2021), Southwest Rivers Conference (1982-2000) and Three Rivers Conference (2021-present).

The program won its 500th game on Oct. 11, 2024 with a 49-0 win over Bethel.

Milton-Union’s peak came during a 30-year stretch from 1952-1982 in which the program won 15 of its 23 league titles.

The Bulldogs first undefeated season came in 1948 when William Holford’s squad finished 9-0. Twelve years later, the 1960 squad – led by head coach Bob Long – finished 10-0. That team beat Northridge 60-0 in the season finale to set program records for most points in a game and season (391).

In 1959 and 1962 the Bulldogs finished 8-0-1.

Under head coach Wat Farrar, the Bulldogs beat Trotwood-Madison 59-10 in Week 10 to finish 10-0 in 1969. In 1970 Milton went 9-1. That was part of a four-year stretch under Farrar (1969-1972) that saw the Bulldogs go 35-4 with three SWBL titles. Farrar stepped down in 1977 following another 10-0 season. He would return to the sidelines as head coach from 1986-1989, ultimately finishing with a 119-68-3 career record and as the winningest coach in Bulldog history. He had three undefeated seasons and won six Southwestern Buckeye League titles.

Head coach Steve Magoteaux had a successful six-year run from 1978-1983 that produced two 10-0 seasons (1978 and 1982) and four league titles (three SWBL and one SRC). The Bulldogs undefeated 1982 season, its first in the SRC, was highlighted by an 8-0 victory over Versailles in which Milton forced seven turnovers (four interceptions and three fumble recoveries).

Bret Pearce served as head coach from 2000-2012 and is back for a second stint (2018-present). He has supplanted Farrar as the program’s winningest coach with 125 victories at Milton. Five times Pearce has led the Bulldogs to double-digit win seasons, including the 2022 club which finished a program-best 13-1. The Bulldogs made their first postseason appearance under Pearce (2002) and have reached the regional finals three times under his tutelage (2006, 2012 and 2022).

Milton owns 14 playoff berths (11-14).

The program was also the launching point for one of college football’s greatest coaches.

Former University of Dayton head football coach Mike Kelly – who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame – played quarterback for the Bulldogs. He graduated in 1966 as the program’s then-second-leading career passer. After playing at Manchester University, Kelly became ultra-successful at UD where he went 246–54–1 in 27 years (1981-2007). He led the Flyers to the NCAA Division III National Championship in 1989 and appearances in the title game three other times (1981, 1987, and 1991). Kelly ranks among the top 25 college football coaches of all time in winning percentage (.819).

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Milton Union’s Top 8 Players

Blake Brumbaugh, WR, 2023

Three-sport standout and three-time All-Ohio selection (2020 D-IV third team; 2021 D-IV first team and 2022 D-V first team) was named Three Rivers Conference Defensive Linebacker/Defensive Back of the Year as a junior and TRC Offensive Back of the Year as a senior. Was first team SWBL as a sophomore (WR) and second team (DB) as a freshman. Finished his career with 101 receptions, 1,974 yards receiving, 166 carries, 1,601 yards rushing, 58 total touchdowns, 167 tackles and 10 interceptions. Went to Indiana Wesleyan University where he is currently a junior receiver. Also a basketball standout who was first team All-SWBL as a freshman and sophomore and the TRC Player of the Year as a junior. Second-fastest player in school history to reach 1,000-career points (61 games). Excelled in track in sprints and long jump (three-time state qualifier and placer).

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Carl Brumbaugh, QB, 1924

After leading West Milton High to a 10-2 record as a senior, standout signal caller went to Ohio State for two years (lettered as a freshman) before transferring to the University of Florida where he teamed with Rainey Cawthon, Clyde Crabtree and Royce Goodbread to form the Gators’ “Phantom Four” backfield that helped the team lead the country in scoring (336 points) in 1928. Brumbaugh scored 106 points that season as the Gators finished 8–1, losing only 13-12 to Tennessee. His big outing was a 21-7 win over Auburn in which Brumbaugh scored on a 90-yard kickoff return, a 60-yard punt return and a 50-yard run. Played for the Chicago Bears, the Cleveland Rams and the Brooklyn Dodgers during an eight-year NFL career. Was a member of the 1930s Bears teams that included future hall of famers Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski and won NFL Championships in 1932 and 1933. An early NFL innovator, Brumbaugh is credited with introducing the one-handed center snap, turning the laces out on placekicks and putting a man in motion. After his playing career, became the backfield coach for the Bears and at Boston College, Cincinnati and Holy Cross. Is a member of the University of Florida and Milton-Union hall of fames.

David Cripe, FB, 1970

It often took five or six guys to bring down the 5-10, 226-pound wrecking ball that bested fellow standouts Ed Zink (Beavercreek) and Bob Bishop (Belmont) for fullback on the Journal Herald’s Area All-Star team as a senior. Ran for 946 yards and scored a school-record 20 touchdowns that fall, including a school-record six in a 59-10 Week 10 dismantling of Trotwood-Madison that capped a 10-0 season. Played collegiately at Miami (Ohio). Became a longtime area high school coach serving stints at Piqua, Madison and Edgewood. Member of the M-U Hall of Fame.

Mitchell Evans, QB/DB, 2007

One of the school’s best all-time athletes earned 12 letters in football, basketball and baseball. Two-time first team D-IV All-Ohio selection (2005 and 2006), two-time SWBL Offensive Player of the Year and two-year captain set 48 school records. Finished career with 4,748 passing yards and 2,014 rushing yards. Threw for 1,525 yards and rushed for 1,446 yards as a senior. Made six interceptions as a junior. Division III-IV All-Area Offensive Player of the Year by the Dayton Daily News as a senior. Went to Indiana where he played quarterback, safety and wide receiver. Defensively, he concluded his IU career with 91 tackles (57 solo), five interceptions (53 yards), one tackle for loss, eight passes defended and three passes broken up. Offensively, caught 42 balls for 495 yards with three scores; rushed 42 times for 169 yards and one touchdown; and completed 5-of-14 for 58 yards and one TD. Netted 717 all-purpose yards in 49 career games (17 starts). Member of the MUHS HOF.

Charlie Green, QB, 1961

Three-sport standout (basketball and baseball) directed the Bulldogs to undefeated football seasons as a junior and senior (threw for 1,051 yards and 16 touchdowns) before heading to Wittenberg where he became one of the program’s best ever. Led the Tigers to three straight undefeated seasons and OAC titles en route to being named the OAC Back of the Year twice and first team Little All-American in 1964, when Wittenberg won the AP small-college national title. At the end of his Wittenberg career, Green held 14 OAC conference records, including the career records for passing yards (5,575) and touchdown passes (61). Drafted in the 13th round (pick 103) of the 1965 AFL Draft by the Boston Patriots and spent that season on the club’s practice squad. Played for the Oakland Raiders in 1966 where he was the third string quarterback behind Tom Flores and Cotton Davidson. Was let go in 1967 after the Raiders signed Daryle Lamonica and George Blanda. Among the first 12 people inducted into the Wittenberg University Athletics Hall of Honor when it was established in 1985 and was the first Wittenberg player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002. Member of the MUHS HOF. “Green is the best quarterback I’ve ever had,” Long told the DDN in November 1960.

Bill Karns, FB, 1948

Team captain was one of two Class B players selected for the Ohio North-South Game as a senior. Went to the University of Louisville where he transitioned to quarterback and made the traveling team as a true freshman back-up. Two-way player (DB) and four-year letterwinner was named Louisville’s MVP as a senior in 1951. Still holds Louisville record for longest touchdown pass in program history – a 94-yard strike to Gene Sartini on November 18, 1950 against Washington & Lee. His 81-yard punt return for a touchdown (against N.C. State in 1951) is tied for ninth longest in Louisville history. Returned an interception 41-yards for a touchdown against Southern Miss in 1950. Also participated in basketball and track for the Cardinals. Earned 14 varsity letters (football, basketball, baseball and track) at MUHS. Member of the MUHS HOF.

Wes Martin, OL/DL, 2014

Three-star recruit and three-time SWBL first team selection was the league Offensive Lineman of the Year as a junior (last year of the award) and a two-time All-Ohio selection (2012 D-IV third team and 2013 D-V first team). Committed to Indiana over Ball State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Miami (OH) and Ohio. Started 43 of 50 career games at IU where he was named All-Big Ten as a junior and senior. Drafted in the fourth round (No. 131 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. Made 11 starts in 38 career NFL games during a five-year career with the Redskins/Commanders, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Member of the MUHS HOF.

Dick Overla, RB, 1955

Two-time All-SWBL selection (linebacker as a junior and running back as a senior) was the league’s leading scorer in 1954 when he set a then-school record with 15 touchdowns for the league champion Bulldogs. His first touch that season resulted in an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD in a preseason premier against Butler. In a 45-0 Week 10 title-clinching win over Randolph, the team captain scored three TDs, including one on a 35-yard interception return and another on a 99-yard run (school and SWBL record). A four-year letterwinner in football, he earned 14 varsity letters total. Member of the MUHS HOF.

Special Mention:

Todd Berner, WR, 1986

Two-time All-SRC selection finished career as program’s all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Multi-sport star shined in hoops where he finished second in career scoring and third in rebounding. Also set the MUHS high jump record. Went to Ohio University on track ride. Member of the MUHS HOF.

Tom Gingrich, HB/LB, 1962

Named All-SWBL three-times, including senior year when he was honored on both sides of the ball. Scored a team-high 116 points as a junior for the undefeated 1960 team. Received appointment to the US Naval Academy. Member of the MUHS HOF.

Kortney Krieger, RB, 1982

Member of three SWBL championship teams. Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior helped him graduate as the Bulldogs’ all-time leading rusher with 2,400-plus career yards and 26 touchdowns. Named UPI and AP Class AA All-Ohio as a senior when he carried the ball nearly 25 times a game and finished with 1,041 yards and 10 TDs despite missing two games. Won SWBL and district wrestling titles as a senior and finished fourth at state. Two-time All-SWBL in baseball. Received MUHS Outstanding Male Senior Athlete Award. Went to the University of Dayton to play football and major in mechanical engineering. Member of MU HOF.

Ethan Lane, OL, 2023

Two-time All-Ohio selection (2021 D-IV third team and 2022 D-V first team) named Three Rivers Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior. Is a three-year starter at the University of Findlay where he is in his junior season.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Honorable Mention: Hal Adkins, QB, 1979; Ryan Allen, K, 1999; Eric Antonides, DB, 2007; Tim Antonides, LB, 1993; Tim Artz, LB, 2021; Kenny Battiston, WR, 2006: Ron Berner, SE, 1961; Bob Bowman, OL, 1970; Jim Brandt, SE, 1967; Cooper Brown, DB, 2023; Jake Brown, DL, 2023; Peyton Brown, RB, 2020; Nathan Brumbaugh, QB, 2020; Phil Brumbaugh, QB, 1953; Rusty Burner, DB, 1996; Frank Busse, OL, 2008; Zack Byrkett, DL, 2008; Barry Coate, SE, 1970; Bud Coate, OL, 1967; Jim Coate, HB, 1969; Dave Cook, OL, 1961; Don Cummins, DL, 1953; Kyzer Davis, LB, 2010; Stefan Deeter, RB, 2006; Rudy Dennler, LB, 2007; Steve Dix, OL, 1967; Kent Dues, E/DB, 1973; Bill Elvey, DB, 1970; Mark English, WR, 1992; Dave Fine, LB, 1973; John Fine, QB, 1971; Jake Finfrock, RB, 2012; Charles Fox, E, 1952; William Fox, E, 1952; Steve Gee, P, 2002; Chris Geisler, LB, 1987; Bill Ginn, DB, 1974; Bob Gross, DL, 1970; Robbie Grove, RB, 2019; Mason Grudich, K, 2022; Josh Hall, OL, 2007; Bill Hammon, RB, 1972; Jim Hansen, SE, 1966; Tyler Helton, DL, 2002; Mark Herkins, TE, 1976; Ralph Hildebrand, OL, 1961; Cody Hill, LB, 2011; Travis Hobbs, RB, 1999; Jeff Hunt, SE, 1979; John Huffaker, OL, 1955; Steve Huffman, OL/LB, 1983; Dick Johnston, SE, 1963; Mike Kelly, QB, 1966; Rick Knisley, RB, 1983; Sam Knife, DL, 1961; Andrew Lambert, DL, 2021; Mark Lane, OL/DL, 2001; Eddie Lendeski, QB, 1981; Jerry Lobenstein, TE, 1986; AJ Lovin, RB, 2020; Trevor Luckenbill, RB, 2008; Dale Magato, RB, 1971; Clint Magel, TE, 1991; Craig Malone, DL/LB, 1987; Jeff Manning, LB, 1979; Doug McMillan, OL, 1971; Austin Menker, LB, 2016; Marti Moore, RB, 1992; Alan Netzley, QB, 1960; Gary Plummer, OL, 1971; Jordan Poland, OL, 2012; Jim Price, OL, 1955; Pete Puterbaugh, DL, 1953; Doug Rammel, QB, 1986; Ken Rohr, LB, 1967; Gerald Rue, OL, 1970; Zac Shields, DB, 2018; Jessee Simpson, DL, 2013; Mike Smith, OL, 1994; Dick Sotzing, DE, 1953; Kent Stine, DL, 1983; Scott Strain, RB/DB, 1971; Dan Studebaker, OL, 1992; Doug Studebaker, HB/LB, 1971; Jerry Swigart, OL, 1953; Trent Thompson, FB, 1979; Jim Vallieu, RB, 1955; Mark Vagedes, QB, 1967; Scott Vagedes, RB, 1970; Jason Walker, DB, 1994; Kyle Wallace, OL, 2010; Cody Warner, RB, 2010; Rex Warner, OL, 1947; Bryan Werling, RB, 1984; Tyler Wilson, LB, 2008; Connor Yates, LB, 2023.