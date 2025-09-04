High School Football: Top players in Fairborn history

That team stands alone, but not unaccompanied, in Fairborn football history.

Over a stretch that includes stints as Osborn-Fairborn, Park Hills, Baker and Fairborn, the district is nearing nine decades on the gridiron.

Fairborn had early success under former Osborn-Fairborn coach and principal Robert Martin who guided the program from 1938-1956. Martin had no assistant coaches from 1938-1950. The Flyers (Fairborn’s school nickname prior to 1982) joined the Little Six League in 1936 with Xenia Woodrow Wilson, Lebanon, Franklin, Northridge and West Carrollton. Martin’s teams compiled an overall record of 82-53-3 and won back-to-back LSL titles in 1947 (8-1) and 1948 (6-0-1). He retired from coaching to become the principal of now defunct Central Junior High (in Fairborn).

A year after finishing 7-2-1, the program captured its lone Western Ohio League championship in 1965 under head coach Lloyd Williams by finishing 6-1 in the league and 7-3 overall. The Flyers outscored opponents 232-126. A formidable front featuring six linemen and two linebackers nicknamed the “Awful Eight” helped deliver the title. The group, which averaged 212 pounds per man, included ends Bob Schauer (175 pounds) and Bill Pratt (181); linemen Gary Oberschlake (204), George Norris (210), Tom Webster (297) and Ray Rowland (230); and linebackers Chuck Fischer (210) and Jim Spencer (195). Webster stood 6-foot-5. That season, following a decisive 20-0 win over Beavercreek that snapped a four-game losing streak in the series, Williams told the DDN: “Our kids are confident they can shove the football down someone’s throat.”

Fairborn split into Park Hills and Baker high schools in 1972 before merging back together in 1982. Baker closed with memorable seasons in 1980 (7-3) and 1981 (7-2-1).

Those were the program’s best records until head coach Roy Thobe’s 2004 team went 7-3. Thobe, who had three 6-4 squads (2003, 2009 and 2011), went 50-90 in 14 years at FHS. His 2011 team finished 3-1 in the GWOC South to capture a share (with Lebanon) of the program’s first league title since the 1976 MCC championship. A respected coach, Thobe passed at age 60 in 2023.

The program’s most recent six-win season was 2020 when it finished 6-1 under head coach Chris Roark.

The Skyhawks have a loss (2023) and no contest (2020) in two playoff appearances.

Fairborn joined the Miami Valley League in 1953 and became a charter member of the WOL in 1964. Both Park Hills and Baker helped form the MCC in 1975 and remained there until consolidation. Competing as an independent in 1982, Fairborn rejoined the WOL from 1983-2001. The Skyhawks then spent a stint in the Mid-Miami League (2001-2006) before joining the Greater Western Ohio Conference (2006-2018). Fairborn currently competes in the revamped Miami Valley League (2019-present).

The Skyhawks are still breaking in a new $95 million high school/athletic complex that opened last year. The impressive campus – visible from I-675 – includes an indoor multi-sport facility, fieldhouse, auxiliary gym and outdoor turf practice field.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Fairborn’s Top Players

Josh Copeland, QB/DB, 2007

Three-sport standout (nine varsity letters) led the Skyhawks to the final Mid-Miami League title as a junior running back and then earned Greater Western Ohio Conference Athlete of the Year and DDN All-Area honors as a senior quarterback after throwing for 1,597 yards, rushing for 1,109 yards and accounting for 28 total touchdowns. Played in the Ohio North-South Classic. Was twice all-league and all-area in basketball. Earned two letters in baseball. Went to Buffalo where he appeared in 37 games and made 152 tackles in five years. Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame.

Brandon Easterling, DB, 2017

Three-time All-GWOC selection and two-time DDN All-Area selection earned Division II All-Ohio honors as a senior after making 131 tackles (93 solo). Had career-high 28 tackles (21 solo) in a 45-44 loss to Tippecanoe that season. Finished his Fairborn career with 268 tackles, including 187 solo. Went to the University of Dayton where he blossomed into one of the best safeties in program history. Led the Pioneer Football League in solo tackles (6.1 per game) and was third in tackles per game (9.3) as a senior. His lone interception that season came on the last play of his college career and clinched a season-ending win over PFL champion Davidson. As a junior he led the FCS in solo tackles (7.5) and was second in total tackles (12.7). His nine turnovers (six interceptions, three fumbles) were the most in FCS football in 2019. A 2021 UD captain, he was a two-time First Team All-PFL performer, a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District selection and a 2019 FCS All-American by HERO Sports, the Walter Camp Foundation, the Associated Press and STATS FCS. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants. Also spent time with the Hamilton Tiger Cats (Canadian Football League) and Houston Roughnecks (XFL).

Rob Fada, OL, 1979

Park Hills grad earned All-Ohio honors in Class AAA as a senior. Went to Pittsburgh where he was an Academic All-American and two-time All-East selection (1981 and 1982). Drafted in the ninth round of the 1983 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Played in 24 NFL games over a three-year career (1983-85) with Chicago and the Kansas City Chiefs. Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame.

Brandon Hicks, DL, 1997

Dominating defensive presence (three-year starter) was a three-time All-WOL selection and the league defensive lineman of the year as a senior when he earned Division I All-Ohio honors with 71 tackles and 17 sacks. Went to Bowling Green where he was a four-year letterman, two-time first team All-MAC selection and team MVP and the conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2001. Selected for the East West Shrine Game and the Rotary Gridiron Classic after registering 52 tackles, 14 TFL and seven sacks as a senior. Also recognized as a Sporting News All-American in 2001. Finished BG career with 177 tackles, 43 TFL, 20 sacks and three fumble recoveries. Signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts and played one season in the NFL (two tackles in 2003). Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame.

Tracy McDaniel, RB, 1992

Enrolled at Fairborn as a junior after his family was transferred from Florida to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Two-time DDN Area All-Star and first team All-WOL selection was the 1991 Southwest District Division I Back of the Year and first team All-Ohio as a senior after tallying 2,102 all-purpose yards (ran for 1,202 yards and averaged 36.9 yards on 16 kickoff returns) and 19 total touchdowns. Also led Fairborn in tackles (93), tackles-for-loss (eight) and sacks (six) as a senior linebacker. Ran for 745 yards as a junior when he averaged 21.2 yards per punt return and 24.9 yards per kickoff return. Also played hoops where he led the WOL in scoring (19.1 points) and was second in rebounding (10.5) as a junior. “Tracy McDaniel is a great talent and is probably the greatest athletic talent in Fairborn’s history,” FHS basketball coach Doug Zink told the DDN in 1991.

Ed Mcloud, OL/DL, 1964

Three-year letterwinner was a rare two-way hammer (6-3, 225) that earned All-Ohio honors on offense (AP) and defense (UPI) as a senior captain when he was also selected the area’s most outstanding lineman by the DDN. Picked as an alternate for the Ohio North-South Classic. Went to Michigan State where he played on two National Championship teams (1965 and 1966). His senior year he was chosen MSU’s outstanding offensive lineman and earned All-Big Ten honors. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys.

Scott Porter, RB, 1973

One of Fairborn’s top athletes, he earned 12 letters in four sports (basketball, baseball and track) at Park Hills. Set numerous district records (scoring and rushing), including most points scored and most total touchdowns in a game and season, in football where he was a two-time DDN All-Area selection and earned All-Southwest District and All-Ohio honors as a senior. Selected to play in the Ohio North-South Classic. Led the basketball team in scoring for three years, was a two-time team MVP and helped secure the school’s first winning season. Was Fairborn’s first 1,000-point scorer in basketball (ranks fifth all-time currently) where he still holds a couple district records, was a two-year team MVP and a member of the school’s first winning season. Also helped the baseball team to its first winning record with double-digit wins as a pitcher and a solid bat (two-time batting leader). In his only year of track, he set the school record in the 440-yard run. Went to West Virginia on a football ride and played defensive back for legendary coach Bobby Bowden. Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame.

Hunter Warner, LB/RB, 2021

Impressive career capped by back-to-back D-II first team All-Ohio selections and Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year awards after making 198 tackles in 17 games. Was second team All-Southwest District as a freshman and first team as a sophomore, junior and senior. Also a four-time first team all-league pick (twice in GWOC and twice in MVL). Finished career with 401 tackles (212 solo), eight fumble recoveries, seven forced fumbles and two interceptions. Doubled as a standout running back that posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a junior (1,044) and senior (1,008 in seven games). Finished with 2,426 career yards and 26 total touchdowns. Played baseball collegiately at Edison State and Shawnee State.

Special Mention

Chris Kernich, WR, 2005

Receiver’s senior season is one of the most historic in area history. Earned DDN All-Area honors and was named first team All-MML that fall after catching 52 passes for 1,240 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers lead the area in receiving yards and touchdowns and were part of five school records he set that season (including most points scored in a season). Also earned four letters in baseball. Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame. Passed at age 23 in 2009.

Ryan McCoart, ATH, 2002

All-MML and DDN All-Area selection was a versatile football player that impacted every facet of the game – especially special teams. Blocked nine kicks as a senior (ranks second all-time in state history for a single-season) to become the OHSAA’s all-time career leader in the category. His 18 blocked kicks still ranks No. 1. Played wingback on offense, cornerback on defense, returned punts and kickoffs and held for PATS and field goals. Blocked a FG attempt in a memorable 7-6 win over Springboro as a senior. “I don’t know of any player around here who does all the things he does,” FHS head coach Eric Gillespie told the DDN in 2001. Also excelled in volleyball. Went to Wittenberg where he earned three letters and a 2006 NCAC title at receiver with the Tigers.

Credit: Ty Greenlees Credit: Ty Greenlees

Clayton Mullins, LB, 2004

Three-sport standout (wrestling and baseball) earned All-Southwest District honors twice, All-MML honors three times and four letters in football. Had 228 tackles his last two years. Earned three letters each in wrestling and baseball. Played linebacker at Miami (Ohio) where he was team MVP and the Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2007 after leading the conference in tackles (129) and leading the RedHawks in tackles-for-loss (13.5). Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame

Nico Yantko, QB, 2005

Guided the Skyhawks through their memorable 2004 season and was named MML Offensive Player of the Year, DDN All-Area, All-Southwest District and All-Ohio at its completion. Set school records that season for most passing yards per game (259) and single-game and single-season touchdown passes (29). Also ran for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. Threw for 1,183 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Redshirted a year at Tennessee-Martin before transferring to Murray State (earned three letters). Currently serving as the Athletic Director at his alma mater (Murray State). Member of the Fairborn High School Hall of Fame

Honorable Mention: Tony Adams, OL, 2005; Justin Augustine, DL, 1999; Carson Baker, OL; 2013; Grant Bates, OL, 1983; Dave Berryhill, LB, 1977; Mike Blandino, OL, 1977; Dennis Boyd, DE, 1965; Bob Brinson, RB, 1981; PJ Brown, ATH, 2001; Greg Burnell, LB, 1975; John Burns, FB/DL, 1959; Joe Coates, OL, 1981; Charles Culp, DL, 1971; Gary Davis, WR, 1996; Jerry Davis, HB, 1963; Dave Carey, E, 1972; Jeff Dallas, DL, 1981; Darrell Engle, QB, 1990; Chuck Fischer, FB, 1966; Greg Foliano, OL, 1981; Tom Fulton, HB, 1962; Rick Grissom, QB, 1974; James Gros, OL, 1982; Di Jennings, RB, 1976; Jeff Hendrickson, K, 1977; Don Houser, WR, 2007; Ed Huber, OL, 1980; Gary Huddleston, LB, 1980; Jud Jerome, DB, 1975; Todd Koogler, DE, 1975; Tom Kothman, OL, 1965; Mike Knox, P, 2010; Dwight Lewis, DB, 2021; Zach Lowrie, WR, 2000; BJ Masden, DL, 1989; Joe Massey, QB, 1967; Dave McCoy, DL, 1981; OJ McDuffy, RB, 2004; Kirk Minteer, QB, 1971; Steve Murray, DL, 1974; Steve Nickell, RB, 1981; Mark O’Hare, DL, 1976; Scott Obermeyer, DB, 1980; Mike Perry, LB, 1974; Dave Pickerell, OL, 1974; Kerry Reeser, RB, 1982; Frank Saporito, LB, 1981; Mike Soergel, DB, 1971; Jim Spencer, OL, 1966; Kevin Trent, RB, 1996; Mike Tucker, QB, 1977; Jeff Vance, WR, 1987; Randy Vance, WR, 1986; Ben Walburn, DL, 2016; Dolf Weibel, OL, 1976; Kendrick Williams, QB, 2012; Lee Woodall, DB, 1977; Bob Young, DB, 1974; Rob Young, DB, 1973; Doug Zink, E, 1977.