High School Football: Top players in Eaton history

October 26, 2012 signaled the end of an era as Eaton closed the landmark’s run with one final Friday night – a fitting 49-0 win over Preble County rival Preble Shawnee.

Eaton opened its new digs – at the high school campus on Hillcrest Avenue – on September 6, 2013 with a 32-22 win over St. Henry.

Eaton, which fielded its first football team in 1910, joined the SWBL in 1947 and won its first football league title 10 years later when head coach Tom Stephenson led the Eagles to an 8-1 finish in 1957 after going 1-8 the year prior.

Stephenson’s 1958 squad is regarded by many as the program’s best. Recording the first undefeated season in school and Preble County history, the Eagles outscored opponents 282-64 en route to finishing 9-0.

Leaving the SWBL briefly from 1971-1981 for the Southwest Ohio Conference, Dayton Suburban League and Wayne Trace League (won two titles), Eaton claimed its first SWBL title in 28 years when head coach Bob Zolman led the program to the 1986 championship.

The ensuing season Ron Neanen joined the EHS staff as an assistant. In 1988 he took over as head coach.

Synonymous with Eaton football, Neanen compiled a 192-88 record in 27 seasons at EHS (retired after 2014 season) and led the Eagles to seven playoff berths and seven SWBL titles over a quarter century. He retired as Preble County’s winningest football coach. Eaton’s best season under Neanen was 2010 when the Eagles finished 10-0 for the first (and only) time in program history and won two playoff games (over Jackson and Springfield Shawnee) to reach the program’s only regional final. Eaton finished 12-1 losing 39-14 to McNicholas at Mason.

Jack Harbaugh, father of NFL head coaches Jim (Los Angles Chargers) and John (Baltimore Ravens), coached at Eaton for two seasons (1964-65). The Eagles were undefeated at home and went 5-4-1 and 6-4 under his lead. As head coach Harbaugh led Western Kentucky to the NCAA I-AA national championship in 2002.

Current Eaton coach Brad Davis (1997 EHS grad) played for Neanen and Harbaugh (at Western Kentucky). Davis, hired in 2015 to replace his mentor, has a 50-57 career record at EHS (entering this season). The last four years the Eagles have gone 34-13 with one league title and four playoff berths.

Eaton is 7-12 in 12 postseason appearances. In 1989 it became the first Preble County school to reach the playoffs. Hamilton Badin ousted the Eagles 16-12 in the D-III regional semifinals at Middletown’s Barnitz Stadium.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Eaton’s Top Players

Norman Aukerman, OL/DL, 1953

Three-year starter earned an excess of honors as a senior when he was named to the sixth annual National High School All-America All-Star Football Team. Was also AP All-Ohio and All-SWBL (unanimous vote). Went to the University of Cincinnati where he earned three letters playing offensive line and linebacker. Spent time in the military (five years) and education following graduation. Long-time Xenia Schools administrator with 39 years of service in the district. Inducted into the Xenia Hall of Honor (2000) and the Preble County Athletic Hall of Fame (2004).

Robert Decker, FB, 1968

After running for 1,299 yards as a junior, decorated back (6-0, 195) exploded for a school-record and Ohio-best 1,964 yards on 284 carries as a senior when he scored 130 points and recorded 21 touchdowns. As a result, was named Pepsi Cola Honorable Mention All American, Class AA First Team All-Ohio, UPI Second Team All-Ohio and Journal Herald Area All-Star First Team. Selected Indiana University from over 70 scholarship offers.

Cole French, QB, 2012

Starting QB on undefeated 2010 team led Eagles to 8-2 record as a senior. Two-time Division III All-Ohio, All-Southwest District and All-SWBL selection. Threw for 2,780 yards and accounted for 32 total touchdowns as a junior when he was the SW District Offensive Player of the Year. Also kicked off, kicked 54 PATs and two field goals, intercepted four passes and led SW Ohio in punting with a 36.3-yard average as a junior. Finished career with nearly 5,000 yards passing and 50 touchdowns. Doubled as a basketball standout that left as Eaton’s all-time leading scorer (1,440 points). Went to Toledo (football) before joining the Army.

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Jeremy Fudge, QB, 2007

First team Division III All-Ohio selection and the Southwest District Offensive Player of the Year in 2006 when he led the Eagles to a 10-2 record and regional semifinal appearance (lost to state runner-up Alter at Welcome Stadium). Went to Ohio Dominican where he threw for 2,454 yards and 17 touchdowns and ran for 1,210 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter.

Dave Holtzmuller, QB/DB/K, 2000

Two-time first team D-III All-Ohio selection and a 2018 Preble County Athletic HOF inductee helped guide the Eagles to a 25-5 record in his three seasons. Two-time DDN All-Area performer scored 26 career touchdowns and passed for an additional 20. Accounted for 311 total points. Earned seven varsity letters in football (three), basketball (three) and baseball. Scored 659 points during his basketball career and helped the Eagles finish 20-0 in the regular season as a junior.

Chuck Izor, OL/DL, 1959

Earned 10 varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. Was twice named the area’s Outstanding Lineman (6-2, 205) by the Dayton Daily News (1957 and 1958) and was a key contributor on both sides of the ball for the Eagles’ undefeated 1958 squad. Class AA All-Ohio as a senior. Went to Iowa State on a football scholarship before returning home and playing basketball for the University of Dayton. Member of the Flyers 1962 NIT Championship team. Finished UD career with 376 points and 184 rebounds in 63 games. Member of Eaton’s 1958 and 1959 District Runner-Up basketball teams. Also owns a hole-in-one at the Eaton Country Club (nine-iron into 125-yard second hole) that he drilled in 1971.

Credit: charles caperton Credit: charles caperton

Tommy Jones, QB, 1998

Three-sport standout (basketball and baseball) earned 10 varsity letters. Led Eaton’s football team to a 25-5 record as a three-year starter, including a 9-1 mark as a senior. Finished prep career with 3,739 yards passing and 51 touchdowns. Ranked as one of the top 90 players in the country by Tom Lemming’s Prep Football Report as a senior. Went to Indiana where he played under Cam Cameron and competed against Antwaan Randle-El for playing time. Finished stay in Bloomington with a career completion percentage of 49.5% (103/208) and 1,176 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. Signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent in 2003 before being released prior to the season. Had a lengthy professional career that included stints in the Canadian Football League (made six starts for the Calgary Stampeders), the Arena Football League (Nashville Kats and Columbus Destroyers), the Intense Football League (Odessa Roughnecks and El Paso Generals), the American Indoor Football Alliance (Mississippi MudCats), the Indoor Football League (West Texas Roughnecks), the Ultimate Indoor Football League (Saginaw Sting) and the Continental Indoor Football League (Dayton Sharks). Was named UIFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2011 (threw 76 TDs) and CIFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2012. Was also the CIFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2013. In basketball Jones averaged a double-double during his EHS career and graduated with the Eaton and Preble County single-game scoring record (48 points against Franklin in 1997).

Fred Ridder, LB, 1983

Three-sport star earned 11 varsity letters at EHS in football, wrestling and track. Was first team Class AA All-Ohio as a senior when he had 162 tackles, eight forced fumbles, four interceptions and three blocked kicks. Earned honorable mention All-Ohio and first team All-Area (JH) honors as a junior when he made 191 tackles, blocked six kicks, recovered five fumbles, forced four fumbles and had two interceptions. Went to Ohio State where he earned four letters. Finished career in Columbus with 122 tackles, 10 TFL, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and an interception in 45 games (started 26). Captained the football team as a senior at Eaton and was twice captain of the wrestling team. Still holds the school shot put record (58-7.25) and ranks third in discus (155-8).

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic Credit: Barbara J. Perenic

Honorable Mention: Matt Austin, OL, 1994; Andrew Baker, DL, 2007; Mike Bolinger, K, 2007; Jim Broermann, LB, 1987; Jason Brower, P, 1992; Bill Brower, E, 1959; Mike Byrd, OL, 1995; Chris Cameron, OL, 1999; Dalton Caudill, RB, 2010; Nathan Clark, RB, 2012; Luke Chambers, RB, 199X; Rusty Cooper, DB, 1987; Michael Conim, LB, 2008; Tyler Cristello, QB, 2004; Jordan Decker, KR, 2008; Rob Decker, FB, 1967; Todd Dillon, DL, 1986; Gene Ditmer, RB, 1980; Tyler Dodge, LB, 1998; Louis Downing, LB, 1962; Jonathon Dues, DB, 1999; Ben Duffie, DL, 2011; Mark Ellington, E, 1971; Jay Favorite, RB, 1990; Thomas Ferriell, HB, 1966; Austin Fudge, DB, 2010; Todd Good, LB, 1994; Tom Hardin, 1987; Tom Hayes, WR, 2003; Andy Hickman, DL, 1987; Chas Hildebolt, LB, 1962; Butch Hildebrand, LB, 1995; Andrew Holderman, OL, 2013; Scott Killen, QB, 1995; Justin Kisling, LB, 1991; Tony Kramer, DB, 1989; Jarod Lee, LB, 2020; Doyle Lincoln, DL, 1961; Matt Lindley, DL, 1986; Ryan Locker, OL, 2009; Joey McCafferty, WR, 2012; Dick McKee, OL, 1955; Andrew McKee, DL, 2012; Ross McKee, DL, 1999; Aaron Mitchell, OL, 1990; Craig Mize, WR, 1991; John Newkirk, QB, 1991; Chad Norton, WR, 2005; Chris Pennington, DL, 1991; Adam Pitsinger, ATH, 2002; Seth Reynolds, DB, 2015; Sam Ridder, OL, 1980; Brandon Robinson, WR, 2007; Jim Samuels, HB, 1936; Brad Schmidt, RB, 1995; Frank Schmidt, OL, 1952; Joe Scholler, WR, 1993; Manfred Schreyer, RB, 2005; Cody Shafer, OL, 2011; Clint Shepherd, OL, 2010; Mark Silvers, 1974; Josh Slemker, RB, 2009; Jalen Taylor, DB, 2012; Robert Weadick, 1951; Jake Welch, OL, 2000; Josh Welch, OL, 1998; Kelly Wiegand, K, 1987; Brandon Williams, OL, 2006; Zac Wilson, WR, 2011.