High School Football: Top players in Brookville history

The defeat was Brookville’s first and capped an 11-1 season that produced an SWBL Championship and the No. 1 seed in Region 8. Only one team per region went to the playoffs in 1976, and Brookville managed to edge Cincinnati Reading 113.50-110.50 in computer points thanks in part to a Week 1 victory over Eaton, which finished 8-2, in a non-league game.

Brookville’s postseason jaunt, under head coach John Barsala, followed a 5-5 season. Only two starters weighed more than 200 pounds.

The Blue Devils reached the title game by beating the state’s No. 1 ranked team – New Lexington – 6-0 in the state semifinals at Welcome Stadium. Dramatics? Brookville scored on the game’s final play – a 38-yard TD pass from Jim Dean to Mike Kidwell.

Heading into the state final, Brookville had outscored opponents 329-32 and had allowed six points in the previous seven games.

“I think we’ve built pride in the program and a winning attitude, which are the basics,” Barsala told the DDN in 1976. “Once you have those, the other things come.”

Brookville has played football since 1922. Originally known as the “Bluebirds,” the school changed it’s name to the “Blue Devils” midway through the 1940s to inspire a more fearsome perception. It worked.

Brookville won the Little Buckeye League in 1945 (first year of league’s existence) and captured another LBL title in 1949 when head coach Bob Driver’s team - led by Paul Frazee (110 points) and Bobby Hill (102 points) - outscored opponents 336-71. More LBL titles followed in 1951-1953.

Brookville joined the SWBL in 1958.

Barsala, hired in 1970 at age 27, left following the 1977 season.

The school went through three coaches in nine years before hiring Craig Turner in 1986. Under Turner, who spent 13 years as an assistant at Trotwood and Alter prior, Brookville became a power. The Blue Devils, who went 67-8 in Turner’s seven seasons, made the playoffs five times, won four SWBL titles and went 32-1 during one stretch of regular season games.

Barsala, in a brief second stint at the school (two years), led Brookville to the playoffs in 1994.

The Blue Devils didn’t reach the postseason again until 2000 when head coach Marc Gibson’s club finished 11-2 with an SWBL title and a D-V regional final appearance (lost 26-23 to Reading). Season highlights included beating Valley View (17-14) for the first time since 1990 and breaking the single-game scoring record with a 69-0 win over Northridge.

Gibson left for Sidney in the offseason and Brookville hired Mike Hetrick. The son of Versailles’ legend Al Hetrick (six state titles), Mike Hetrick is in his 25th season as the Blue Devils head coach after serving in the same capacity at Southeastern prior. Hetrick is BHS’s all-time leader in wins (secured No. 150 last year) and has led the program to four SWBL titles (2002, 2003, 2008 and 2015) and two 10-0 seasons (2008 and 2015). In nine postseason trips, Hetrick’s 2015 squad has gone the farthest, finishing 12-1 (school record for wins in a season) and D-V Region 18 finalists (lost 31-13 to eventual state champion Coldwater).

Overall, the Blue Devils own a 13-17 record in 17 playoff trips entering 2025.

This is the latest in a season-long series of the top high school football players in Dayton area history. The Dayton Daily News received recommendations and nominations from athletic directors and readers to help compile the list.

Brookville’s Top Players Steve Blankenship, LB, 1988

Hard-hitting inside linebacker was appropriately nicknamed “Animal.” Earned first team Division III All-Ohio honors in 1987 when he made 128 tackles, forced six fumbles and recovered three for the undefeated Blue Devils. Was special mention All-Ohio as a junior when he had 117 tackles, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions. Twice named first team All-Area by the DDN and Journal Herald. Set the program-record for tackles in a game with 22 in a 43-12 win over Valley View as a senior. Also excelled in track (sprints), which allowed him to be a threat offensively and on kick returns (65-yard kickoff return for a TD against VV). Transferred from Tri-County North prior to junior season.

Kregg Creamer, WR/DB/K, 1991

Four-sport athlete (basketball, baseball and track) was named All-Ohio in two sports – basketball and football (first team D-IV All-Ohio in 1990 after catching 26 passes for 527 yards). Led the Miami Valley in interceptions as a junior with seven. Earned 11 varsity letters and held six different school records in three sports when he graduated, including career points (1,840) and rebounds (698) in basketball. Part of a senior class in football that produced four playoff berths (1987-1990). Went to Miami University where he played tight end. Member of Brookville High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Currently Athletic Director at Tippecanoe High School.

Paul Frazee, FB/LB, 1950

Weighing 200 pounds and known as the “Iron Horse,” he played both ways on the Blue Devils undefeated 1949 Little Buckeye League championship team. Scored two touchdowns and five extra points in a 66-13 win over West Alexandria in the season finale. Averaged 9.8 yards per carry and scored 110 points as a senior. Also helped track team win two Montgomery County League titles (set then-Montgomery County record in discus) and played baseball. Earned nine varsity letters. Went to the University of Dayton. Member of Brookville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tim Hopkins, OL/DL, 1977

Two-way standout and three-year starter was an anchor on both lines for the state runner-up squad. Named Class AA first team All-Ohio on defense (averaged 10 tackles per game) and first team All-Southwest District on offense in 1976. Was a two-time DDN All-Greater Dayton selection on defense. Went to Defiance College and played tight end. Served as Brookville Local Schools Superintendent for 22 years.

Marcus Lamb, RB/DB, 1993

Four-year starter was an integral part of the Blue Devils 1989, 1990 and 1992 playoff teams. Earned D-IV All-Ohio honors twice (1991 and 1992). Led the Miami Valley in scoring as a junior (154 points) and senior (166) when he registered a combined 52 touchdowns and four 2-point conversions. Ran for 1,329 yards and 27 touchdowns on 167 carries as a senior. Three-time first team All-SWBL selection was also a game-changer in the secondary and special teams (returns). Played quarterback as a freshman and sophomore. Graduated with then-school records for career rushing yards (3,176) and points (406). Also a basketball and baseball stud. Went to Wittenberg where he was a three-time All-NCAC selection as a return specialist and set then-school and conference records with an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown as a junior. “He’s the best running back I’ve ever coached,” Turner told the Dayton Daily News in 1992. Member of the Brookville High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ritchie Moody, QB/DB, 1989

Versatile athlete who achieved rare trifecta of All-Ohio honors (basketball, baseball and football). Was a three-time All-Area football selection by the DDN and JH at three different positions – receiver (sophomore), defensive back (junior) and quarterback (senior). Also punted for the Blue Devils. Threw for 1,556 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 554 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior en route to leading Brookville to a 10-0 record and first round D-III playoff win over Hamilton Badin. Registered 14 career interceptions in the secondary. Graduated as the basketball program’s all-time leader in assists (353). Considered one of the Miami Valley’s best high school baseball prospects ever. Big-time pitcher was drafted by the New York Mets in the 11th round of the 1989 MLB Draft out of Brookville. Instead went to Oklahoma State where he was then drafted by the Texas Rangers in the second round of the 1992 MLB Draft. Spent six years in the Rangers minor league system.

Ryan Price, DL, 1993

Physical and imposing player (6-6, 230) was named first team D-IV All-Ohio twice (1991 and 1992) and the State’s Lineman of the Year as a senior. He was also the D-IV Southwest District Lineman of the Year as a junior and senior. Blue Devils went to the playoffs three times (1989, 1990 and 1992) during his tenure. Earned a scholarship from West Virginia where he played in 21 games and made 32 tackles over four seasons (1993-97). Was a key member of the Mountaineers 1996 defensive unit that led the country in total defense. Passed away from a heart attack in January 2023 at age 48.

Bailey Wallen, RB, 2018

First team D-V All-Ohio selection (2017) ended his career as one of the most prolific backs in Miami Valley and SWBL history. A three-year starter and three-time first team All-SWBL selection, Wallen amassed 5,508 yards rushing and scored 80 touchdowns in 40 games from 2014-17. Averaged over 200 yards a game as a senior when he rushed for 2,035 yards and 27 touchdowns on 229 attempts. His sophomore season, Brookville (12-1) was 10-0 in the regular season, won a SWBL Southwestern Division title and lost 31-13 to eventual state champ Coldwater in the Region 18 Final. Slapped a season-high 354 yards rushing and six TDs on Milton-Union (49-35 win) and had 334 yards and three TDs in a 63-42 shootout win at Oakwood his senior season. His single-game high was 382 yards rushing and seven TDs in a 55-28 win at Eaton as a junior. Was also named first team All-SWBL at linebacker as a senior after making 87 tackles and five sacks. Participated in track, wrestling and baseball. Went to Urbana University. “He has been a special player for us and has had an outstanding career,” Hetrick told the DDN. “He is the ultimate team player and willing to do whatever it takes to win. It has been a privilege to coach him the last four years.”

Special Mention Randy Hubley, RB, 2002

Three-time All-SWBL, D-V All-Southwest District and DDN All-Area selection set school records for career rushing yardage (4,098), single-season rushing yards (1,613 yards) and single-game rushing yards (281) en route to earning D-V All-Ohio honors twice. Ran for over 1,000-yards in three successive seasons.

