High School Football: Tippecanoe dominates Talawanda 55-7, advances to face Badin

“It was a reminder to us to keep pushing, remember how we felt losing at City Park,” Strong said.

The Red Devils took one step toward making sure it doesn’t happen again and can take the final step next week.

Tippecanoe dominated Oxford Talawanda 55-7 in a Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal on Friday in Tipp City. Tipp, which is the No. 2 seed in the region and had a first-round bye last week, advances to host No. 3 Badin, which beat Alter 35-28 in a Region 12 quarterfinal on Friday.

The winner of next week’s semifinal will advance to a regional final in Week 14, which will be played at a neutral site.

Tippecanoe (11-0) dominated Talawanda, which beat Goshen 56-28 last week, in every facet. The Red Devils’ defense forced four turnovers, and their offense moved the ball at will.

Talawanda finishes 10-2 overall. The squad’s other loss was a 14-0 defeat to Southwest Ohio Conference champion Harrison in Week 8.

Tipp beat Talawanda 49-7 in a first-round game a year ago at City Park. Despite having a much better season than a 3-8 campaign a year ago, the Brave still couldn’t match the Red Devils.

Strong caught a 19-yard TD pass from Larkin Thomas on a fourth-and-three to give Tipp a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes left in the first.

Talawanda lost seven yards on its first possession. The Red Devils quickly drove and scored on a 1-yard TD run by senior running back Xavier Melton to take a 14-0 lead.

Drew Husic intercepted a pass near midfield, and Melton ran 52 yards on the next play for a touchdown. Though Owen Baileys missed the extra point (his only miss of the night), Tipp led 20-0 with two minutes left in the first.

The domination continued.

Melton scored on a 6-yard TD run early in the second and later on a 1-yard TD run to boost the lead to 34-0.

Talawanda put together its best drive of the night right before halftime and scored on a 4-yard TD reception by Camar Ellis to cut the halftime deficit to 34-7.

The Brave got the ball to start the third quarter but turned it over on downs, and senior receiver Max Deckard caught a 54-yard TD pass with 7:18 left, then James Merry scored on a 1-yard run with 2:02 left to increase the lead to 48-7.

After another Talawanda turnover, Colston Artz scored on a 30-yard run early in the fourth to push the gap to 48 points.