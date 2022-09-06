springfield-news-sun logo
High School Football State Poll: Is your team ranked?

Lakota West's Brennan Remy (14) celebrates his touchdown with teammates Coby Taylor (17), Trent Lloyd (4), and Tony Curtis (72) during their 49-6 win over Lakota East in their football game Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

36 minutes ago

Below is the first state high school football poll of the season (first-place votes in parenthesis):

DIVISION I

1. Lakewood St. Edward (11) 3-0 148

2. Cin. Moeller (3) 3-0 125

3. Cin. Elder 3-0 88

4. Lakota West (1) 3-0 78

5. Centerville (1) 3-0 73

6. Cle. St. Ignatius 3-0 58

7. Cin. Princeton 3-0 50

8. Springfield 2-0 49

9. Fairfield (1) 3-0 48

(tie) New Albany 3-0 48

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pickerington North 45. Hilliard Bradley 32. Clayton Northmont 24. Cleveland Heights 15. Dublin Jerome 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Winton Woods (7) 3-0 121

2. Akron Hoban (4) 3-0 94

3. Medina Highland (2) 3-0 64

4. Massillon Washington 2-1 56

5. Kings 3-0 55

6. Piqua 3-0 52

7. Tol. Central Catholic (2) 2-1 51

8. Uniontown Lake 3-0 47

9. Hudson 3-0 45

10. Xenia (1) 3-0 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16.

DIVISION III

1. Chardon (12) 3-0 148

2. Badin (1) 3-0 129

3. Canfield (2) 3-0 108

4. Western Brown (1) 3-0 101

5. Tippecanoe (1) 3-0 90

6. Granville 3-0 68

7. Tallmadge 3-0 60

8. Medina Buckeye 3-0 44

9. Bellbrook 2-1 29

10. Youngstown Ursuline 3-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Cle. Glenville (10) 3-0 144

2. Van Wert (1) 3 -0 133

3. Cinc. Wyoming (4) 3-0 131

4. Steubenville (1) 3-0 95

5. Millersburg West Holmes (1) 3-0 77

6. Sandusky Perkins 3-0 60

7. New Lexington 3-0 49

8. Chillicothe Unioto 3-0 34

9. Girard 3-0 28

10. Jefferson Area 3-0 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: McConnelsville Morgan 18. Reading 15. Elyria Catholic 15. Beloit West Branch 14. Gallipolis Gallia Academy 13. Bellevue 12.

DIVISION V

1. Ironton (6) 3-0 140

2. Coldwater (7) 3-0 137

3. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (2) 3-0 97

4. Canfield S. Range 3-0 76

5. Liberty Center 3-0 59

6. Milton-Union (1) 3-0 55

7. Sugarcreek Garaway 3-0 51

8. Archbold (1) 3-0 48

9. Bloomdale Elmwood 3-0 47

10. West Lafayette Ridgewood 3-0 25

(tie) Pemberville Eastwood 3-0 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Madeira 24. Minford 23. Creston Norwayne 22. Wheelersburg 19. Chillicothe Zane Trace 18. Cadiz Harrison Central 14.

DIVISION VI

1. Marion Local (10) 3-0 159

2. Kirtland (7) 3-0 150

3. Versailles 3-0 114

4. Carey 3-0 98

5. Beverly Fort Frye 3-0 86

6. Ashland Crestview 3-0 51

7. Mogadore 3-0 42

8. Williamsburg 3-0 41

9. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 3-0 31

10. Rootstown 3-0 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Robinson Colonel Crawford 26. Columbia Station Columbia 25. Toledo Ottawa Hills 24. Galion Northmor 18.

DIVISION VII

1. Mechanicsburg (3) 3-0 121

2. Warren John F. Kennedy (5) 3-0 110

3. New Bremen (2) 3-0 103

4. Newark Catholic (5) 1-0 93

5. Arlington 3-0 62

6. Toronto 3-0 50

7. Southeastern (1) 3-0 44

8. Convoy Crestview 3-0 39

9. Hannibal River 3-0 37

10. Lowellville 3-0 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Ansonia 25. Antwerp 20. Ft. Loramie 19. Reedsville Eastern 17. Caldwell 17. Springfield Catholic Central 16. Franklin Furnace Green 15. Lima Central Catholic 12.

