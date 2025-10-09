High School Football: Springfield has won four straight since 0-3 start

Four weeks later, the Wildcats are right where they had hoped to be - leading the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

In Week 1, the Wildcats (4-3, 3-0) lost to Winton Woods on a last-second TD run. The following week, they trailed Walsh Jesuit 16-6 in the fourth quarter before giving up two late TDs.

“You saw glimpses of us being a good team, but we were trying to find ourselves,” Douglass said.

In Week 3, the Wildcats lost to Trotwood-Madison 16-13. In the waning moments, Springfield was driving for a game-winning TD or field goal when a tipped pass fell into a Rams defender, sealing the victory for Trotwood. After the game, Douglass watched as his team rallied around junior quarterback CJ Wallace, who Douglass said blamed himself for the loss.

“I thought that that game really just brought us together even more,” Douglass said. “You know, we lost the game on the scoreboard by three, but I think we won the game at the end of the day.”

They haven’t lost since. The Wildcats have won four straight games, outscoring their opponents 128-21. Last week, they beat Wayne 42-14 to take sole possession of first place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

The Wildcats have learned how to take care of the details, especially in practice, Douglass said.

“They continue to study film, study their opponents and work hard in practice,” he said. “They’ve continued to do those things, and you’re seeing the fruit of it now through their hard work.”

This week, the Wildcats will host a Beavercreek squad who has won two GWOC games for the first time since 2015. They’re led by Trace Smitherman, a veteran Dayton-area coach in his second season with the Beavers.

“He’s done a good job with those guys,” Douglass said. “He’s gotten them to believe. They’re doing a good job running the ball.”

The run-heavy Beavers run a triple-option offense and rank second in the GWOC with 212.7 rushing yards per game.

The key, Douglass said, will be keeping Beavercreek’s offense off the field for long drives. They’re led by senior quarterback Jack Minnick and senior running back Kellen Reeves and junior running back Trey Damingo.

All three rank in the top-12 in the GWOC in rushing yards. Springfield has the top-ranked defense in the conference and have allowed a league-low 88 points.

“We gotta make them go three and out, four and out,” he said. “We’ve got to hold them under two yards (per play), make them have to get predictable. ... We just have to make them play our game. We have to get out to a lead, make them have to play from behind, make them have to do some things they don’t want to do, get them out of their comfort zone and they’ll have to throw the ball to catch up with you. That’s always a big plus, so jumping out on them is going to be a key to this game as well.”