High School Football: Springfield has something to prove

The loss ended the program’s streak of three consecutive Division I state runner-up finishes.

As soon as the offseason began, Springfield began working on getting back to playing “Wildcat football,” said Coach Maurice Douglass.

“We wanted to keep our focus on playing for each other,” he said. “Last year, I think we were a little selfish and more individual-based than team-based. It’s about the team — what are you going to do for the team? If the team doesn’t win, you’re not going to win. You can have all the offers you want, but nobody wants to have a player that’s not a winner. We’re getting back to those things."

The loss motivated them, especially in the weight room, Douglass said. This year’s squad is the hardest-working group he’s had since he came to Springfield more than a decade ago, he said. The only team that compares is the 2020 group that went 8-2 and lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier 12-10 in a D-I state semifinal game.

“That was the only one that worked with the same pace and gave as much as these kids have given,” Douglass said. “They’re coachable. We’re going to be a different team this year. We’re going to be a much different team.”

This year, Douglass brought back offensive coordinator Chris Wallace, who led the offense for many years, including the Wildcats’ three trips to Canton. Douglass called it “getting the gang back together.”

This year, Wallace’s son, CJ Wallace, will serve as the Wildcats starting quarterback. A two-year starter on the basketball team, he decided to play football this fall after working out with them last spring.

He comes from good stock: Chris Wallace threw 38 touchdown passes as a senior at South in 1993 and finished his career as the state’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes (81), earning state co-player of the year with teammate Dee Miller. He later starred at Toledo and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame.

“(CJ’s) been a great addition,” Douglass said. “He’s allowed us to get back to some of the ways that we were when we had Coach Wallace the last time as our offensive coordinator being able to do run/pass stuff, RPO-type game. He allows you to have that dual threat that people have to account for; you can’t just focus on one thing or the other. ... I’m happy he’s back with us. He’s made some great progress throughout the summer.”

The offense has several key skill players back in senior running back Deontre Long, senior wide receiver Sherrod Lay and junior wide receiver Braylon Keys, as well as a host of young newcomers.

“We’ll have some kids who can make some plays,” Douglass said.

Defensively, the Wildcats return senior defensive lineman Royce Rogers, a Buffalo commit, and senior linebacker Taj Powell, a West Virginia commit. They also return junior linebacker Jahmiere Daniels and junior defensive end Ty Thompson.

They also added defensive lineman Preston Allen, who earned All-Ohio honors at Northwestern last season, as well as linebacker Carter Bumgardner, who earned All-Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division Second Team honors at Shawnee.

The Wildcats open the season on Friday night at Winton Woods. The Warriors beat the Wildcats 16-6 in Springfield in Week 1 last year en route to a 9-1 regular season. Their lone loss came to eventual Division II state champion Cincinnati Anderson in Week 9.

They’re led by senior safety Rihyael Kelley, an Alabama commit, and senior quarterback Bryshawn Brown, a Northern Illinois commit, as well as several other D-I prospects.

“They got dudes all over the place,” Douglass said. “We’re going to have our hands full, but I believe we’re up to the challenge.

“I love this team and the things they have to offer. ... We’re going to be a tough out for whoever has to face us.”