High School Football: Springfield falls to D-II powerhouse Walsh Jesuit 30-6

Springfield High School junior quarterback CJ Wallace throws the ball while being tackled by Walsh Jesuit's Marty Tobin during their game on Friday night in Springfield. The Warriors won 30-6. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF

Springfield High School junior quarterback CJ Wallace throws the ball while being tackled by Walsh Jesuit's Marty Tobin during their game on Friday night in Springfield. The Warriors won 30-6. MICHAEL COOPER / STAFF
The Springfield High School football team is 0-2 for the second straight season.

Northeast Ohio Division II powerhouse Walsh Jesuit rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns en route to a 30-6 victory on Friday night at Springfield High School.

Early in the first quarter and facing a fourth down inside their own 5-yard line, a punt snap sailed over punter Preston Allen’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety.

The Warriors (2-0) scored on a 3-yard run by Marty Tobin in the second quarter to make it 9-0 at the half.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Springfield High School quarterback CJ Wallace hit freshman Timmothy Thompson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to three points.

But the Wildcats wouldn’t get any closer. Walsh Jesuit pulled away in the second half on a 1-yard TD run by Carlos Smith, a 9-yard TD run by Tobin and a 2-yard by David Ternosky to make it 30-6.

Springfield travels to Trotwood-Madison (2-0) next week.

