High school football: Springfield can clinch outright GWOC title with win over Northmont

“We’re just focusing on how and what we can handle, taking care of our own business and taking advantage of what they give us.”

Despite the loss, the Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference title thanks to Beavercreek’s 20-17 victory over Wayne. With a victory over Northmont (0-9, 0-6) on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium, Springfield (5-4, 5-1) can clinch its first outright GWOC title since 2022.

“It’ll be good for the senior class to get that thing accomplished if we handle our business like we should,” Douglass said. “Hopefully we can go on a run after that, and this freshman class is able to buy into what these seniors have started once again. I’m just excited for the opportunity for those guys, they deserve it and I’m happy for them.”

Offensively, Springfield was held to its lowest point since falling to Walsh Jesuit 30-6 in Week 2. The Wildcats had several opportunities to score, but weren’t able to punch the ball into the end zone, Douglass said.

“Last week, we had a couple of times that when we got in the red zone, we weren’t able to capitalize on them for whatever reason,” he said. “And we’ve got to come through in those moments.”

This week, they’ll face a Thunderbolts team seeking their first victory. They played their closest game of the season last week in a 28-14 loss to Miamisburg.

Northmont has nothing to lose, Douglass said, and that’s what makes them dangerous. He expects them to do what ever it takes to avoid a winless season.

They’re led by senior quarterback Bryce Staggs, who ranks fourth in the GWOC in passing yards with 1,031. The Thunderbolts have a new coach in Ben Rulli, who took over for former South coach Tony Broering. The Springfield native coached Northmont for 10 seasons.

The Wildcats have also clinched a berth in the Division I, Region 2 playoffs. With a victory, they can possibly clinch a home game and possibly a first round bye.

First, they’ve got to take care of business against Northmont, he said.

“We’re going to have to jump on them from the get-go,” Douglass said.