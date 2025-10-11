High School Football: Springboro beats Fairmont for first time in three years

Springboro (5-3, 3-2) ended a two-game losing streak in the series. It lost 24-7 at Fairmont in 2024 and 17-7 at home to Fairmont in 2023.

Fairmont (3-5, 3-2) fell into a tie for third place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with Springboro and Centerville (3-5, 3-2). Fairmont plays first-place Springfield (5-3, 5-0), which beat Beavercreek 31-0, in Week 9.

Max Miller to Brady Guttman. Springboro takes 16-12 lead against Fairmont with 7:32 left in fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/rCTdnMo3zh — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) October 11, 2025

Fairmont opened the game by recovering an onside kick and then took a 3-0 lead on a 44-yard field goal by Kole Krejny.

Springboro took a 7-3 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Evan Weinberg with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Krejny kicked a second field goal, this one from 33 yards, with 1:24 remaining in the half. Springboro took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Fairmont took a 12-7 lead against Springboro with 8:18 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Skyler Slifer. The conversion run failed.

With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, Jay Greenberg kicked a 21-yard field goal for Springboro, cutting Fairmont’s lead to 12-10.

Miller completed 13 of 20 passes for 166 yards.

Damien Pattin led the Fairmont offense with 32 rushes for 145 yards.