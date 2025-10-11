High School Football: Springboro beats Fairmont for first time in three years

Max Miller throws two touchdown passes for Panthers
Springboro's Brady Guttman is tackled by Fairmont on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Springboro's Brady Guttman is tackled by Fairmont on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at CareFlight Field in Springboro. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
2 minutes ago
X

SPRINGBORO — Max Miller’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Brady Guttman with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in fourth quarter proved to be the difference as Springboro beat Fairmont 16-12 on Friday at CareFlight Field.

With Fairmont driving in the final minutes, Springboro clinched the victory on an interception by Cole Henson with 2:16 to play.

Springboro (5-3, 3-2) ended a two-game losing streak in the series. It lost 24-7 at Fairmont in 2024 and 17-7 at home to Fairmont in 2023.

Fairmont (3-5, 3-2) fell into a tie for third place in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with Springboro and Centerville (3-5, 3-2). Fairmont plays first-place Springfield (5-3, 5-0), which beat Beavercreek 31-0, in Week 9.

Fairmont opened the game by recovering an onside kick and then took a 3-0 lead on a 44-yard field goal by Kole Krejny.

Springboro took a 7-3 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Evan Weinberg with 8:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Krejny kicked a second field goal, this one from 33 yards, with 1:24 remaining in the half. Springboro took a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Fairmont took a 12-7 lead against Springboro with 8:18 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by Skyler Slifer. The conversion run failed.

With 45 seconds left in the third quarter, Jay Greenberg kicked a 21-yard field goal for Springboro, cutting Fairmont’s lead to 12-10.

Miller completed 13 of 20 passes for 166 yards.

Damien Pattin led the Fairmont offense with 32 rushes for 145 yards.

In Other News
1
High School Football Week 8 Scores: Badin wins big; Tippecanoe stays...
2
‘It’s a crazy business’: New Bengals QB Joe Flacco embracing chaos...
3
Bengals: Chase, Higgins excited about offense after ‘crazy’ trade for...
4
No. 1 Ohio State will not be fooled by No. 17 Illinois’ 53-point loss...
5
High School Football: Top players in Greeneview history

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.