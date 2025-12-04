High school football: Spectrum to broadcast this week’s state championships

The high school football season has reached championship weekend, and Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium will once again host all seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship games.
Spectrum, the official television partner of the OHSAA, will have exclusive live television and streaming coverage of the state championships. The OHSAA Radio Network will also air all seven contests.
In this Week’s OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show, host Marty Bannister previews the state championships games with several of the broadcasters who will call the games for Spectrum and the OHSAA Radio Network.
St. Henry is making its ninth overall state championship appearance, its first since 2006, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE
At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Thursday
Division II
Avon (13-1) vs. Anderson (14-0), 7 p.m.
Friday
Division I
St. Xavier (11-2) vs. Olentangy Orange (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Tol. Central Catholic (11-4) vs. Bishop Watterson (13-0), 3 p.m.
Division IV
Cle. Glenville (11-3) vs. Shelby (14-0), 10:30 a.m.
Saturday
Division V
Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0), 7:30 p.m.
Division VI
Kirtland (14-0) vs. Hopewell-Loudon (13-1), 3 p.m.
Division VII
St. Henry (13-1) vs. Hillsdale (13-1), 10:30 a.m.
MORE ONLINE
State Championships Schedule and Coverage
ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2025/2025-OHSAA-Football-Tournament-Coverage
OHSAA State Championships on Spectrum
Spectrum News 1 will televise all seven state championship games. Broadcasts are also available at spectrumnewsapp.com and ohsaa.tv.
OHSAA Football Playoff Preview Show