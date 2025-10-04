High School Football Scores: Who won in Week 7?

Week 7

Friday’s Results

Anna 35, Versailles 7

Ansonia 48, Bradford 0

Arcanum 40, Twin Valley South 7

Badin 41, Fenwick 13

Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14

Catholic Central 42, Southeastern 0

Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7

Col. Grove 34, Fort Loramie 0

Coldwater 42, Delphos St. John’s 7

Edgewood 20, Ross 14

Elder 24, Moeller 16

Elida 45, Celina 21

Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT

Fairmont 31, Northmont 0

Indian Lake 45, Springfield Shawnee 0

La Salle 22, Roncalli (IN) 14

Lakota West 48, Colerain 9

Lima Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17

London 48, Bellefontaine 0

Marion Local 41, Fort Recovery 7

Middletown 27, Lakota East 6

Minster 27, New Bremen 16

Monroe 19, Eaton 0

National Trail 38, Tri-County North 20

Ponitz 16, Thurgood Marshall 8

Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25

Princeton 28, Hamilton 16

Purcell Marian 49, New Miami 8

Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6

Springfield 42, Wayne 14

St. Henry 56, Parkway 7

St. Marys 42, Van Wert 35

Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14

Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6

Troy 31, Butler 21

Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 14

West Jefferson 55, Triad 7

Williamsburg 27, Roger Bacon 13

Thursday’s Results

Belmont 38, Lockland 6

Blanchester 36, Clermont Northeastern 6

Shroder 36, Clark Montessori 26

