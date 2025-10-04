High School Football Scores: Who won in Week 7?

PREP RESULTS
Football
Week 7
Friday’s Results
Anna 35, Versailles 7
Ansonia 48, Bradford 0
Arcanum 40, Twin Valley South 7
Badin 41, Fenwick 13
Carlisle 35, Waynesville 14
Catholic Central 42, Southeastern 0
Clinton-Massie 38, Wilmington 7
Col. Grove 34, Fort Loramie 0
Coldwater 42, Delphos St. John’s 7
Edgewood 20, Ross 14
Elder 24, Moeller 16
Elida 45, Celina 21
Fairfield 14, Mason 13, OT
Fairmont 31, Northmont 0
Indian Lake 45, Springfield Shawnee 0
La Salle 22, Roncalli (IN) 14
Lakota West 48, Colerain 9
Lima Bath 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 17
London 48, Bellefontaine 0
Marion Local 41, Fort Recovery 7
Middletown 27, Lakota East 6
Minster 27, New Bremen 16
Monroe 19, Eaton 0
National Trail 38, Tri-County North 20
Ponitz 16, Thurgood Marshall 8
Preble Shawnee 48, Mississinawa Valley 25
Princeton 28, Hamilton 16
Purcell Marian 49, New Miami 8
Springboro 13, Beavercreek 6
Springfield 42, Wayne 14
St. Henry 56, Parkway 7
St. Marys 42, Van Wert 35
Tippecanoe 16, Xenia 14
Tri-Village 58, Dixie 6
Troy 31, Butler 21
Wapakoneta 42, Lima Shawnee 14
West Jefferson 55, Triad 7
Williamsburg 27, Roger Bacon 13
Thursday’s Results
Belmont 38, Lockland 6
Blanchester 36, Clermont Northeastern 6
Shroder 36, Clark Montessori 26
