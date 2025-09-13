High School Football: Runkle scores 4 TDs as Kenton Ridge beats Shawnee 42-0

Braves senior Julian Dixon ran for a score and senior Breylon Haddock caught a touchdown pass from Derek Boehmer in the second half for Shawnee, which fell to 0-4.

The Braves forced to punt on the opening drive. An errant punt snap sailed over sophomore punter Justin Boehmer’s head and he was forced to down the ball at the 11-yard line. One play later, Runkle scored to give the Cougars the early lead.

Later in the first quarter, the Cougars recovered a fumble and Runkle scored on a 19-yard run to make it 14-0.

Kenton Ridge senior Xavier White intercepted a pass late in the first quarter. With 10:13 remaining in the second quarter, Daniels found Shaffer on a 21-yard TD pass to to make it a three touchdown advantage.

Runkle scored on a 24-yard run, Daniels threw a 12-yard TD pass to Hall and then tossed an 11-yard TD pass with :31 seconds remaining to give Kenton Ridge a 42-0 halftime lead.