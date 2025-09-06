High School Football Roundup: Tecumseh beats Shawnee 14-12 to earn second straight victory

Braves sophomore Derek Boehmer threw a TD pass to senior Eric Walters and sophomore Zain DeWeese ran for a TD to grab a 12-6 lead in the third quarter for Shawnee (0-3).

In the fourth quarter, Olinger scrambled for a 40-yard TD run to tie the score and sophomore Devin Berner’s two-point conversion gave the Arrows the lead for good.

West Liberty 21, Cedarville 15: Sophomore Beckett Sullivan threw for 125 yards and two TDs and ran for another TD in the second quarter and the Tigers held on to give West Liberty-Salem’s Brad Jarzab his first victory as head coach.

Sullivan threw TD passes to senior Reese Oder and senior Dustin Bolton for West Liberty-Salem (1-2).

Indians senior quarterback Will Mossing went 21-for-33 and 274 yards and a TD for Cedarville, which fell to 2-1. Indians senior Isaiah Christian rushed for 120 yards and a TD on 18 carries and senior Nate Van Loo caught seven passes for 104 yards and a TD.

Miami East 45, Northwestern 21: The Vikings (2-1) beat the Warriors for the second straight season and the fourth time in five years. Mechanicsburg 54, Southeastern 0: Mechanicsburg bounced back after falling to Urban last week to improve to 2-1. Southeastern fell to 0-3. West Jefferson 24, Greenon 21: The Knights fell to 0-2. Benjamin Logan 41, Urbana 24: The Raiders’ Wyatt Predmore ran for 130 yards and two TDs as Ben Logan beat Urbana for the first time since 2019.

The Hillclimbers’ Grady Lantz threw two TD passes to Colton Teepe as Urbana fell to 1-2