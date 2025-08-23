High School Football roundup: Northeastern overcomes 14-point deficit, beats Urbana 35-28

Houseman rushed for 218 yards and two TDs on 26 carries as the Jets won their fifth season opener in the last six years.

Jets senior Diezel Taylor went 7-for-12 for 122 yards and two passing TDs. He also rushed for 64 yards and a TD on 15 carries.

Northeastern senior Jacoby Newman caught five passes for 110 yards and two TDs.

Winton Woods 21, Springfield 14: The Wildcats trailed 14-0 at the half, but CJ Wallace threw TD passes to freshman Timmothy Thompson and senior Daquan Shaw to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Warriors freshman Bo Diop scored on a 4-yard run with 19.8 seconds remaining.

Northwestern 50, Southeastern 7: The Warriors scored 37 points in the first half en route to their second straight season-opening victory against the Trojans.

Southeastern junior Trace Coffey scored the lone TD for the Trojans.

Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6: Zyaire Cavitt finished with 110 rushing yards, highlighted by a 92-yard TD scamper in the first quarter. Cavitt ran for three scores and added a fumble return for a TD. Rico Smith hauled in a TD pass and ran for another. Devin Berner ran in the lone score for Tecumseh.

Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 21: Carter Caudill tallied six rushing touchdowns to lead Bellefontaine. Reign St. Clair, the younger brother of Ohio State quarterback and Chieftains alum Tavien St. Clair, threw for 346 yards with two touchdowns.

Graham 28, Kenton Ridge 27: Graham blocked the potential game-tying extra point with three seconds to play to pick up the road win.

Jonathan Alder 33, West Liberty-Salem 7: Brock Hughes threw for three touchdowns to lead Jonathan Alder. Beckett Sullivan hit Casey Boyer on a TD pass for the lone WLS score.

Catholic Central 54, Bradford 0: Head coach Ryan West tallied his first victory at Catholic Central.

Lima Bath 50, Indian Lake 21: Brady Golliday threw two touchdowns in a losing effort for Indian Lake.

Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6: The Rams won their 11th straight regular season game with a victory over their former Kenton Trace Conference rival.

Cedarville 16, Cincinnati College Prep 12: Indians senior quarterback Will Mossing scored with 12 seconds remaining to lift Cedarville to a season-opening victory.

Mechanicsburg 28, Washington 6: The Indians scored 21 fourth quarter points to pull away from Washington Court House.

Indians senior Conley Bogard had two TD passes and sophomore Matthew Davis returned an interception for a touchdown for Mechanicsburg.