High school football roundup: Northeastern beats Riverside to improve to 2-0

Greeneview falls at Waynesville; Northwestern beats rival Greenon
Greeneview's Jordan Stafford runs the ball as Rhett Hickman blocks for him during their game against Waynesville on Friday, Aug. 29 at Spartan Field. The Spartans won 21-0. NICK FALZERANO/CONTRIBUTED

Greeneview's Jordan Stafford runs the ball as Rhett Hickman blocks for him during their game against Waynesville on Friday, Aug. 29 at Spartan Field. The Spartans won 21-0. NICK FALZERANO/CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Northeastern High School senior Diezel Taylor threw for 211 yards and two TDs and senior Cody Houseman rushed for 236 yards as the Jets beat Riverside 36-8 on Friday night in DeGraff.

Jets senior Jackson Jones rushed for two TDs and seniors Jacoby Newman and Kaleb Moone each caught TD as the Jets improved to 2-0.

ExploreHigh school football: Week 2 scores

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0: The Spartans scored two touchdowns in the second half to earn their first victory of the season. Greeneview fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Northwestern 42, Greenon 7: Rennen Smith ran for three touchdowns and Carson Kluczynski threw for a TD and returned an interception for a score to lead Northwestern.

Ben Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0: Wyatt Predmore hit Brandon Heater and Cayden Brown on touchdown throws and Diesel Baughman tacked on a TD run for Ben Logan.

Brookville 49, Springfield Shawnee 7: Jayden Resor ran for two touchdowns and Jake Lenser, D.J. Moore and Aden Lamb each added a TD run for Brookville.

Waynesville's Chase Kazmierski (24) runs the ball during their 21-0 win against Greeneview 21-0 Friday, Aug. 29 at Spartan Field. NICK FALZERANO/CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Tecumseh 30, Carroll 16: The Arrows outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the second half, snapping a 19-game losing streak. Tecumseh’s last victory came at Carroll in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0: The Indians beat their former Kenton Trace Conference rivals for the fourth straight season and improved to 2-0.

Urbana 47, Mechanicsburg 43: Urbana junior QB Grady Lantz scored on a 6-yard run with 1:01 left in the game to beat their Champaign County rival.

Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0: The Cougars improved to 1-1.

Graham 35, Milton Union 7: The Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 28-0 in the final three quarters to improve to 2-0.

Lehman Catholic 60, Southeastern 0: The Trojans fell to 0-2.

Bucyrus 42, Triad 21: The Cardinals fell to 0-2.

Thursday’s game

Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14: The Irish outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the second half to beat Troy Christian for the second straight year. Irish senior Brayden Strother rushed for three TDs and threw a TD pass to Berkeley Little and senior Brody Adams returned an interception 28 yards for a TD.

About the Author