High school football roundup: Northeastern beats Riverside to improve to 2-0

Waynesville 21, Greeneview 0: The Spartans scored two touchdowns in the second half to earn their first victory of the season. Greeneview fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2011.

Northwestern 42, Greenon 7: Rennen Smith ran for three touchdowns and Carson Kluczynski threw for a TD and returned an interception for a score to lead Northwestern.

Ben Logan 24, West Liberty-Salem 0: Wyatt Predmore hit Brandon Heater and Cayden Brown on touchdown throws and Diesel Baughman tacked on a TD run for Ben Logan.

Brookville 49, Springfield Shawnee 7: Jayden Resor ran for two touchdowns and Jake Lenser, D.J. Moore and Aden Lamb each added a TD run for Brookville.

Tecumseh 30, Carroll 16: The Arrows outscored the Patriots 14-8 in the second half, snapping a 19-game losing streak. Tecumseh’s last victory came at Carroll in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

Cedarville 40, East Clinton 0: The Indians beat their former Kenton Trace Conference rivals for the fourth straight season and improved to 2-0.

Urbana 47, Mechanicsburg 43: Urbana junior QB Grady Lantz scored on a 6-yard run with 1:01 left in the game to beat their Champaign County rival.

Kenton Ridge 34, Northridge 0: The Cougars improved to 1-1.

Graham 35, Milton Union 7: The Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 28-0 in the final three quarters to improve to 2-0.

Lehman Catholic 60, Southeastern 0: The Trojans fell to 0-2.

Bucyrus 42, Triad 21: The Cardinals fell to 0-2.

Thursday’s game

Catholic Central 35, Troy Christian 14: The Irish outscored the Eagles 21-8 in the second half to beat Troy Christian for the second straight year. Irish senior Brayden Strother rushed for three TDs and threw a TD pass to Berkeley Little and senior Brody Adams returned an interception 28 yards for a TD.