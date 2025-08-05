High school football rewind: Who ruled the Miami Valley League in 2024?

Overall champion: Tippecanoe

Game of the year: Tippecanoe 35, Xenia 21 at Xenia, Week 10

Xavier Melton ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner in the fourth quarter, as the Red Devils won an instant classic at Doug Adams Stadium in Week 10. That overcame another big game for Xenia junior running back Deaunte White, who scored three touchdowns and ran for 135 yards while senior quarterback Gavin McManus threw for 225 yards for the Buccaneers.

Senior linebacker Ronnie Butler had 17 tackles, including two for loss, for the Buccs while Collin Isaac had 17 as well for the Red Devils.

Playoff results: Butler, Tippecanoe and Xenia all advanced to Round 2 before losing.

Leading passer: Tippecanoe sophomore Larkin Thomas threw for 2,679 yards, 38 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

Leading rusher: Xenia junior Deaunte White ran for 1,969 yards and 32 touchdowns

Leading receiver: Tippecanoe senior Jackson Davis had 1,153 yards on 71 catches with 20 touchdowns

Top underclassman: Shawn Fishwick caught 47 passes for 607 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior.

Leading tackler: Senior Ronnie Butler of Xenia and junior Collin Isaac of Tippecanoe (tie), 153

Leader in sacks: Butler senior Enrique Lopez, 6

Top underclassman: Isaac with five

Leader in tackles for loss: Sidney senior Luke Carter, 15

Top underclassman: Butler junior Riley Seibert had 14

Leader interceptions: Senior Tayven Crump and junior Deryl Taylor, both of Butler, 6

2024 All-State selections (underclassmen bold):

First team: Deaunte White, Xenia, 5-10, 180, jr. RB; Jackson Davis, Tippecanoe, 6-0, 185, sr. WR;

Collin Isaac, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 195, jr. LB; Ronnie Butler, Xenia, 5-11, 205, sr.; LB;

Second team: Isiah Stoudemire, Stebbins, 6-4, 314, sr. OL; Riley Nicholls, Tippecanoe, 6-2, 188, sr.

Third team: Gavin McManus, Xenia, 6-0 205, sr. QB; Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 188, so. QB; Alex Shellhammer, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 202, sr. OL; Trimonde Henry, Xenia, 6-0, 165, sr. WR; Gunnar Stephan, Xenia, 6-2, 280, sr. OL; Max Howard, Tippecanoe, 6-4, 212, sr. DL

Honorable mention: Andre McConnell, Stebbins, 5-10, 170, jr. WR; Luke Carter, Sidney, 6-3, 250, sr. OL; Kyle Knorpp, Troy, 6-6, 275, sr. OL; Kale Webb, Xenia, 6-3, 275, jr.; DL; Isaiah Martin, Piqua, 6-5, 219, sr.; DL; Braylen Crump, Vandalia Butler, 6-2, 170, sr. LB

All-District selections

First team: Larkin Thomas, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 188, so., QB; Alex Shellhammer, Tippecanoe, 5-10, 202, sr., OL; Luke Carter, Sidney, 6-3, 250, sr. OL; Isiah Stoudemire, Stebbins, 6-4, 314, sr. OL; Gunnar Stephan, Xenia, 6-2, 280, sr. OL; Gavin McManus, Xenia, 6-0 205, sr., QB; Deaunte White, Xenia, 5-10, 180, jr., RB; Max Howard, Tippecanoe, 6-4, 212, sr. DL; Riley Nicholls, Tippecanoe, 6-2, 188, sr. DB; Kale Webb, Xenia, 6-3, 275, jr. DL; Ronnie Butler, Xenia, 5-11, 205, sr. LB; Braylen Crump, Butler, 6-2, 170, sr. LB

Second team: Andre McConnell, Stebbins, 5-10, 170, jr., RB; Cade Havill, Tippecanoe, 6-1, 206, so. WR; Will Strong, Tippecanoe, 6-1, 190, jr. WR; Ian Bickert, Tippecanoe, 6-2, 241, sr. OL; Chris Preece, Tippecanoe, 5-8, 171, sr. DL; Max Deckard, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 5-10, 160, jr. DB; Tayven Crump, Vandalia Butler, 5-10, 150, sr. WR; Tank Fleming, Sidney, 6-0, 170, sr. WR; Louis Freeman, Xenia, 6-2, 200, jr.; LB; Isaiah Martin, Piqua, 6-5, 219, sr.; LB; Sean Leonard, Xenia, 6-3, 215, sr. P

Honorable mention: Xavier Melton, Tippecanoe; Owen Baileys, Tippecanoe; Gavin Newburg, Tippecanoe; Brycen Jones, West Carrollton; Devin McCormick, Stebbins; Dakota Manson, Troy; Deshawn Cunningham, Stebbins; Shawn Fishwick, Xenia; Chylan Ingram, West Carrollton; AJ Anderson, Xenia; Seth Gibson, Butler; De’Angelo Johnson, Stebbins; Keyshawn Carter, Fairborn; Enrique Lopez, Vandalia Butler; Cecil Piner, Xenia; Cristian Corbett, Xenia; Andrew Wilson, Fairborn

College prospects: Fishwick has verbally committed to Eastern Michigan while Xenia teammate Webb announced he will play at Kent State next season.

White recently reported picking up an offer from Capital, and Cristian Corbett and Cayden Jenkins are also on college radars.

Strong gave his pledge to Indiana State, and fellow Red Devils seniors-to-be Deckard and linemen Mason Dungan and Jeffrey Martin also have reported receiving scholarship offers.