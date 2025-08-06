High School Football Rewind: Who ruled the GCL Co-ed in 2024?

Game of the year: Badin 10, Cincinnati McNicholas 6

In a Week 10 battle of unbeatens, Badin - trailing 6-3 at the half - took the lead on Colt Emerson’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Larkyn King with 5:39 to play in the third.

The Rockets were driving for a potential game-winning score, but Badin’s Rocco Milazzo ended those hopes with an interception on the 1-yard line with 22 seconds left.

Playoff results: After finishing the season 5-5, 10th-seeded Alter beat Eaton, Wyoming and Taylor to advance to the D-IV, Region 16 final. They fell to Taft 26-12.

12th-seeded Chaminade Julienne upset fifth-seeded Bellefontaine, led by Ohio State recruit Tavien St. Clair, in a D-III, Region 12 first round game before falling to eventual state semifinalist London 24-12.

In D-II, Badin held on to beat Trotwood-Madison 14-10 in a Region 8 first round game before falling short against Mt. Healthy 30-14.

Leading passer: McNick senior quarterback Braden Bobo threw for 1,059 yards and 10 TDs last season.

Leading rusher: McNick junior running back Caleb Naumann ran for 1,338 yards and 16 TDs.

Leading receiver: Badin junior wide receiver James Brink caught 36 passes for 462 yards and eight TDs.

Leading tackler: Alter senior linebacker Connor Watkins had 138 tackles.

Top returner: Alter junior linebacker Wyatt Reifschneider had 124 tackles.

Leader in sacks: Badin senior defensive lineman Royce Rachel and McNick senior Bo Tobin tied for the league lead with nine sacks.

Leader in tackles for loss: Alter junior defensive end Nolan Ogburn had 23 tackles for loss.

Leader in interceptions: McNick senior Nate Colyer had six interceptions.

Top returner: Badin junior defensive back Declan Brown had three interceptions.

2024 All-Ohio selections (underclassmen bold):

Division II

Third Team Defense: Royce Rachel, Badin, 6-0, 230, sr., DL

Honorable Mention: Lem Grayson, Badin, 5-8, 205, jr., RB; Alex Albrinck, Badin, 6-1, 215, jr., LB

Division III

Second Team Defense: Bo Tobin, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-11, 210, sr., DL

Third Team Offense: Caleb Naumann, Cincinnati McNicholas, 6-0, 200, jr., RB

Third Team Defense: Nate Colyer, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-10, 170, sr., DB

Honorable Mention: Braden BoBo, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-9, 175, sr., QB; Rollie Gabriel, Cincinnati McNicholas, 5-9, 175, sr., K;

Division IV

First Team Defense: Connor Watkins, Alter, 6-2, 185, sr., LB; Drew Cripps, Kettering Alter, 6-0, 160, so., DB

Third Team Defense: Patrick Keefer, Bishop Fenwick, 6-2, 195, jr., LB

Honorable Mention: Ben Abbott, Bishop Fenwick, 6-2, 220, jr., OL