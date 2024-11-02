High School Football Playoff Scoreboard

Badin's Maacah Samples tackles a Trotwood-Madison ball carrier during Friday's Division II, Region 8 playoff game in Fairfield. Nick Graham/STAFF

Badin's Maacah Samples tackles a Trotwood-Madison ball carrier during Friday's Division II, Region 8 playoff game in Fairfield. Nick Graham/STAFF
Sports
By Travis Erickson – Staff Writer
33 minutes ago
X

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 2

Centerville 42, Beavercreek 0

Dublin Coffman 49, Westland 42

Fairmont 42, Central Crossing 7

Hilliard Davidson 52, Marysville 7

Lebanon 42, Northmont 21

Hilliard Bradley 34, Springfield 30

Springboro 59, Dublin Jerome 13

Wayne 26, Middletown 20

Region 4

Elder 28, Mason 3

Hamilton 28, Oak Hills 0

Lakota East 42, West Clermont 28

Lakota West 49, Walnut Hills 0

Moeller 63, Sycamore 7

Princeton 48, Fairfield 7

St. Xavier 41, Milford 0

Winton Woods 35, Little Miami 0

Division II

Region 8

Anderson 78, Edgewood 7

Badin 14, Trotwood 12

Butler 31, Lima Senior 0

Harrison 43, Troy 7

Kings 10, Withrow 0

La Salle 69, Monroe 21

Mount Healthy 26, Aiken 20

Xenia 31, Sidney 14

Division III

Region 12

Bellbrook 47, Meadowdale 12

Chaminade Julienne 44, Bellefontaine 28

London 39, Ross 14

McNicholas 35, Celina 3

St. Marys Memorial 28, Miami Trace 24

Tippecanoe 49, Talawanda 7

Wapakoneta 48, Franklin 7

Wilmington 37, Batavia 34

Division IV

Region 16

Alter 14, Eaton 0

Brookville 43, CHCA 42, OT

Clinton Massie 41, Roger Bacon 7

Indian Hill 50, Northridge 14

Taft 50, Kenton Ridge 7

Taylor 43, Urbana 6

Valley View 26, New Richmond 20

Wyoming 49, Shroder 14

Division V

Region 20

Greeneview 27, Graham 6

Indian Lake 19, Versailles 7

Lima Bath 51, Carlisle 21

Madeira 28, Williamsburg 6

Miami East 14, Milton-Union 6

Preble Shawnee 28, Marion Pleasant 0

Waynesville 42, Middletown Madison 9

West Liberty-Salem 41, Arcanum 26

Division VI

Region 23

Centerburg 34, Reedsville Eastern 12

Col. Crawford 37, Monroe Central 36

Fort Frye 40, Buckeye Trail 22

Grandview Heights 41, Marion Elgin 6

Ridgewood 28, Mechanicsburg 21

Newcomerstown 23, Grove City Christian 14

Northmor 42, Caldwell 0

Waterford 34, Fairbanks 21

Region 24

Anna 61, Lima Perry 14

Cin. Country Day 39, Deer Park 14

Coldwater 58, Covington 0

Northeastern 41, MVCA 0

Portsmouth West 42, Chesapeake 24

Purcell Marian 34, Paint Valley 21

Rock Hill 30, Madison-Plains 21

SBEP 54, Dayton Christian 0

Division VII

Region 26

Col. Grove 42, North Baltimore 8

Delphos St. John’s 28, Upper Scioto Valley 22

Gibsonburg 21, Arlington 6

Leipsic 30, Ada 22

Lima Central Catholic 33, Pandora-Gilboa 28

McComb 28, Edon 14

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Edgerton 14

Tiffin Calvert 55, Hardin Northern 25

Region 28

Ansonia 46, Twin Valley South 8

Cin. College Prep 20, Southeastern 7

Fort Loramie 49, Ridgemont 22

Lehman Catholic 46, Riverside 13

Marion Local 68, Fort Recovery 0

Minster 75, Manchester 14

St. Henry 13, New Bremen 10

Tri-Village 43, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

In Other News
1
Rookie Burton primed for bigger role in Bengals’ offense?
2
Beavercreek fifth-grader wins MLB Pitch, Hit & Run competition
3
Penn State at Ohio State: What to know about Saturday’s top-five...
4
Pack mentality leads Emmanuel Christian Academy boys cross country to...
5
‘The season starts now’ -- Road to Canton starts Friday night for...

About the Author

Travis Erickson