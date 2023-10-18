High School Football: Playoff positions still up in the air for area teams

SPRINGFIELD — With one week remaining in the regular season, nearly every football program in the News-Sun coverage area has a shot to make the Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs.

Through nine weeks, only three teams — Graham (Division IV), Greenon (D-V) and Catholic Central (D-VII) — have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, according to JoeEitel.com, a website that compiles unofficial weekly playoff rankings based on the OHSAA’s Harbin Ratings.

Three area teams — Shawnee, Southeastern and West Liberty-Salem — are projected to host first-round games, according to Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic50.net, a website that uses mathematical equations to calculate unofficial playoff seeding projections and probabilities.

The final OHSAA football computer ratings will be released on Sunday afternoon.The top 16 teams in 28 different regions will qualify for the playoffs in seven different divisions.

The top eight teams in each region will host first-round games beginning Friday, Oct. 27. The top four are in line to host twice. The playoff games will move to neutral sites starting with the regional semifinals on Nov. 10. The state championship games will be held Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

No Clark County team has won a state football championship since the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoff era began in 1972.

Only three programs in Clark County history have advanced to the state championship game — Catholic Central (1991), Shawnee (2011) and Springfield (2021, 2022).

Here’s a look at where area teams stand in the playoff race heading into Week 10, according to unofficial projections determined by JoeEitel.com and Drew Pasteur’s Fantastic50.net:

Division I

Springfield’s road to a fifth straight state semifinal and third straight state championship game will look a little bit different this fall.

The Wildcats (4-5) clinched a playoff berth in D-I, Region 2 after last week’s 30-27 victory at Miamisburg.

Springfield hosts Northmont (6-3) in Week 10. The Wildcats are projected to finish 12th in the region and could travel to Findlay for a first-round playoff game.

Springfield has lost four games by eight points or less.

Division III

Tecumseh (2-7) has an outside shot to qualify for the Region 12 playoffs. With a win over Jonathan Alder (6-3) in Week 10 and some help, the Arrows could finish 16th in the region.

Division IV

Shawnee (8-1) has clinched a playoff berth in Region 16 and will likely host a first-round playoff game. The Braves, who host Northwestern (3-6) in Week 10, are projected to finish seventh in the region and host Waverly (6-3).

Urbana (7-2) controls its own destiny heading into Week 10. The Hillclimbers host unbeaten London (9-0) in Week 10. Urbana is projected to finish 14th and travel to Cincinnati Taft for a first-round game.

Kenton Ridge (4-5), ranked 19th in the region, needs a win at Bellefontaine in Week 10 and some help to earn a playoff berth.

Division V

Northeastern (6-3) and Greeneview (6-3) each control its own destiny in Region 20. Northeastern is ranked 10th, while Greeneview is ranked No. 12.

With over a win over unbeaten West Jefferson (9-0) in Week 10, Northeastern could earn enough points to host a playoff game. The Jets are currently projected to finish 12th and travel to Cincinnati Purcell Marian in the first round.

Greeneview is projected to finish 10th and travel to Bethel-Tate.

Northwestern also has an outside shot at a playoff berth. With a win over rival Shawnee and some help, Northwestern could advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Division VI

In Region 24, West Liberty-Salem (8-1) could be in line to host two playoff games this season. The Tigers are ranked No. 3 in the region. They’re projected to finish fourth and host Arcanum in the first round.

Triad (1-8) needs to beat Mechanicsburg in Week 10 and get some help to advance to the playoffs for the second straight season.

Division VII

In Region 28, No. 6 Southeastern (6-3), No. 8 Cedarville (7-2) and No. 9 Mechanicsburg (5-4) have all clinched playoff berths, according to JoeEitel.com.

Southeastern travels to Greenon (2-7) this week. Southeastern is projected to finish sixth in the region and host Fort Loramie in the first round.

Cedarville, which travels to rival Greeneview this week, is projected to finish ninth and travel to Lehman Catholic for a first-round game.

Mechanicsburg is projected to travel to St. Bernard Elmwood-Place for a first-round gam