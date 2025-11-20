High school football: OHSAA sets pairings for state semifinals

The winner of the Division I, Region 2 between No. 1 Middletown (10-2) and No. 6 Wayne (9-4) is set to face the Region 4 champion, which will be either No. 1 Elder (12-0) or No. 3 St. Xavier (9-2).

The D-II Region 8 title game of No. 1 Anderson (12-0) and No. 3 Trotwood (8-3) will be paired against the Region 7 winner — either No. 1 Big Walnut (11-1) or No. 3 Massillon Washington (9-3).

The winner of the D-III, Region 12 game between No. 1 London (12-0) and No. 2 Tippecanoe (12-0) will play either No. 1 Bishop Watterson (11-0) or No. 3 Steubenville (9-2) of Region 11.

The region 16 champ — either No. 1 Indian Hill (12-0) or No. 2 Valley View (11-1) — will face either No. 1 Shelby (12-0) or No. 2 Galion from Region 14.

The D-VI, Region 24 final between No. 5 Coldwater (9-4) and No. 6 Anna (10-3) was paired against Region 22. The winner will play either No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon (11-1) or No. 9 Carey (9-4).

Finally, the winner of the D-VII, Region 28 final featuring No. 1 Marion Local (12-0) and No. 2 St. Henry (11-1) will face the Region 26 champion — either No. 3 Leipsic (11-1) or No. 2 Columbus Grove (9-3).

All state semifinal games will take place at a neutral site. Those locations will be determined after Friday’s games have concluded.

The state championship games will take place from Dec. 4-6 in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

To purchase tickets, log on to ohsaa.org.