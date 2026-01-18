High school football: Ohio State recruit Jamier Brown transferring from Wayne for senior season

Brown was at the center of the Name, Image and Likeness lawsuit filed against the Ohio High School Athletic Association in Oct. 2025 which led to the approval of NIL for high school athletes.

He is rated a 5-star recruit, the top wide receiver in the country and the No. 6 recruit overall as part of the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports Composite ratings. Brown verbally committed to play at Ohio State in Nov. 2024.

Elite 5-star WR Jamier Brown transferring to Big Walnut (OH)



READ: https://t.co/42Q3tQeoD9 pic.twitter.com/yx8JBmdjfq — Andy Villamarzo (@Andy_Villamarzo) January 18, 2026

Brown finished second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 1,009 receiving yards during the 2025 season. He caught 73 passes, 10 of which went for touchdowns, and was a special teams standout with multiple kick and punt return touchdowns.

Big Walnut competes at the Division II level in Ohio and has advanced to the state semifinals each of the past two seasons.