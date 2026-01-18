High school football: Ohio State recruit Jamier Brown transferring from Wayne for senior season

Wayne's Jamier Brown (1) stands in the end zone after a touchdown catch in the first quarter against Troy in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Troy Memorial Stadium. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
50 minutes ago
Wayne High School football standout Jamier Brown plans to transfer from the school before the start of the 2026-27 school year.

Brown will transfer from Wayne to Big Walnut in Columbus, according to a report by On3’s Andy Villamarzo.

Brown was at the center of the Name, Image and Likeness lawsuit filed against the Ohio High School Athletic Association in Oct. 2025 which led to the approval of NIL for high school athletes.

He is rated a 5-star recruit, the top wide receiver in the country and the No. 6 recruit overall as part of the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports Composite ratings. Brown verbally committed to play at Ohio State in Nov. 2024.

Brown finished second in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with 1,009 receiving yards during the 2025 season. He caught 73 passes, 10 of which went for touchdowns, and was a special teams standout with multiple kick and punt return touchdowns.

Big Walnut competes at the Division II level in Ohio and has advanced to the state semifinals each of the past two seasons.

ExploreWayne star Jamier Brown provides meals as part of first NIL function
