High School Football: Northeastern’s Jacoby Newman scores three TDs as Jets beat Greeneview 32-0

Newman scored on a 22-yard run, a 70-yard punt return and caught a 15-yard TD pass to give the Jets a 26-0 halftime lead. Houseman also scored on a 60-yard run in the first half.

The Rams drove the ball deep into Northeastern territory three times in the second half, but weren’t able to find the end zone. Jones added a 31-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Northeastern will travel to Clark County rival Southeastern (0-3) next week.

Greeneview fell to 1-2. They’ll host Fairbanks in Week 4.