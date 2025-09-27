High School Football: Northeastern falls to West Jefferson 42-36 in OT thriller

The Jets trailed 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter. Northeastern senior Diezel Taylor hit senior Kaleb Moone on a 33-yard TD pass and Taylor ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Jets a 29-28 lead.

Northeastern senior Luke Mefford intercepted a pass on the Roughriders’ next possession and returned it to the 3-yard line. Jets senior Jackson Jones scored on the next play and Taylor kicked the extra point to give Northeastern a 36-28 lead.

But the Roughriders drove 60 yards in less than a minute, scoring on a 4-yard run by senior Braxton Vance. West Jefferson quarterback Austin Buescher ran in the 2-point conversion to send the game to overtime.

West Jefferson won the toss and elected to play defense. Taylor’s pass to senior Jacoby Newman on 4th-and-15 fell short, giving the Roughriders the ball with a chance to win the game.

A few plays later, Buescher scored on a 6-yard run to give West Jeff a 42-36 victory.

Jets senior Cody Houseman ran for two TDs in the first half and Newman scored on a 2-yard run on the Jets’ first possession of the second half.

Northeastern fell to 5-1 and 0-1 in the OHC North. They host West Liberty-Salem (4-2, 1-0) next week at Conover Field.

West Jefferson (6-0, 1-0) travels to Triad (0-6, 0-1).

