High school football: New scholarship offers for players from Centerville, Beavercreek, Lakota West and more

May is always a busy month for college recruiting, and this year is no different.
Even as the recruiting process has evolved in the transfer portal and name, image and likeness payment era, spring is still the time for players to get out and be seen by colleges.
Three area players in the class of 2026 have verbally committed to Division I FBS schools — Lakota West linebacker Cam Thomas (Illinois), Xenia receiver Shawn Fishwick (Eastern Michigan) and Middletown defensive back Jordan Vann (Virginia) — while dozens more have reported receiving at least one FBS offer.
Lakota West senior-to-be athlete Tyson Davis joined that list over the weekend when he picked up an offer from Southern Mississippi along with two teammates in the class of 2027: running back Kenyon Norman and tight end/offensive tackle prospect Xavier Ratica.
Also adding FBS offers recently in the class of ’26 were Chaminade Julienne lineman Elijah Berman (Marshall) and Lebanon tight end Nick Lautar (Wisconsin) along with three players from Trotwood-Madison: linebacker Justice Taylor, receiver Armani Rogers and linebacker Tresten Nichols. That trio all got Western Michigan offers.
In the class of 2027, Centerville defensive back Ziere Alston and Beavercreek defensive back Jamison Webster both received their second offers.
Alston added Wisconsin to one from Toledo while Webster also got an offer from the Rockets after receiving his first from Western Michigan.
The class of 2028 also had players reporting recent FBS offers as Kent State extended one to Middletown defensive end Jaiden Davis, and Trotwood-Madison lineman Chandler Moore added one from Toledo.
Here is the full list of activity players have reported over the past couple of weeks:
Class of 2026
Tyson Davis, Lakota West ATH
New offers: Southern Miss (first FBS offer), Tiffin
Luke Faler, Lebanon QB
Towson offer
Nick Lautar, Lebanon TE
Offered by Wisconsin and plans to visit Wisconsin
Sean Heisle, Wayne DB
Defiance College (first offer)
Elijah Berman, Chaminade Julienne OL
New offer: Marshall
Announced plans to camp at Cincinnati on June 3 and visit Ohio on June 6 and Bowling Green on June 13
🙏🏽I'm so blessed and thankful! 11 D1 OFFERS. Stay tuned.. I'll be scheduling official visits soon. @Rivals @247Sports @On3sports @On3Recruits— Elijah Berman (@elijahberman1) May 1, 2025
Miami OH-- Ohio University--Toledo-- Eastern Michigan-- Yale-- Penn-- Eastern Kentucky-- Mercyhurst-- Navy-- Army-- Bowling Green 💪🏾
Shane Cole, Centerville QB
Tiffin offer
Jaxon Long, Springboro WR
Yale offer
Royce Rogers, Springfield DT
Visiting Buffalo June 20
Justyce Taylor, Trotwood-Madison DE/OLB/TE
Western Michigan offer
Armani Rogers, Trotwood-Madison WR
Western Michigan offer
Kale Webb, Xenia DE
Making official visit to Kent State on June 8
Will Strong, Tippecanoe TE
Offer from Presbyterian College
PJ MacFarlane, Lakota East TE
Taking official visits to Indiana, Missouri and Northwestern
Tresten Nichols, Trotwood-Madison LB
Western Michigan offer
Rocco Milazzo, Badin athlete
Offer from Ohio Wesleyan
Class of 2027
Ziere Alston, Centerville DB
New offers: Wisconsin, Toledo
Jamison Webster, Beavercreek DB
First offers: Western Michigan, Toledo
Reilly Newman, Lakota West LB
New offer: Indiana
Kenyon Norman, Lakota West RB
Southern Miss offer
Xavier Ratica, Lakota West TE/OT
Southern Miss offer; Invited to Notre Dame camp Jun 6
Class of 2028
Reign St. Clair, Bellefontaine QB
Announced plans to camp at Cincinnati on June 10, Ohio State on June 12 and USF on June 22. He and the Chieftains will also be at the Ohio State 7 on 7 on June 18
Greg Lawrence III, Fairfield WR
Invited to Wisconsin camp
Jaiden Davis, Middletown DE
Offered by Kent State
Chandler Moore, Trotwood lineman
Offered by Toledo
