High school football: Middletown, Tri-Village, Marion Local will likely earn top seeds

While the high school football playoff brackets won’t be official until tomorrow, the unofficial projected rankings compiled annually by JoeEitel.com, a trusted Ohio computer points monitoring site, were updated this afternoon.
This year, the Ohio High School Athletic Association changed its playoff format, shrinking the field from 16 to 12 teams qualifying in each region. The format changed from 8 teams to 16 teams for the 2021 season.
This season, the top-12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. All games will be held at the higher-seeded team until the regional finals.
Here’s an early look at where area teams may play in next week’s football playoffs (NOTE: All rankings are unofficial final computer points are released by the OHSAA):
Division I
Middletown (8-2), Troy (8-2) and Springboro (7-3) all earned first-round byes, earning the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in D-I, Region 2, respectively.
No. 5 Springfield (6-4) will host No. 12 Marysville (5-5).
No. 6 Wayne (6-4) will host No. 11 Westland (5-5) and No. 10 Fairmont (5-5) will travel to No. 7 Lebanon (7-3).
Region 4 will see several Greater Miami Conference rematches.
No. 6 Lakota East (7-3) will host No. 11 Oak Hills (4-6). The Thunderhawks won the first matchup 14-7.
No. 7 Lakota West (6-4) will host No. 10 Hamilton (4-6). The Firebirds won the first game 38-6.
No. 8 Fairfield (5-5) will host No. 9 Mason (5-5). The Indians won the first matchup 14-13 in overtime.
Division II
In Region 8, No. 3 Trotwood-Madison (6-3) and No. 4 Xenia (8-2) each earned first-round byes.
No. 10 Butler (6-4) will travel to No. 7 Lima Senior (8-2) and No. 8 Piqua (6-4) will host No. 9 Withrow (8-2).
If Cin. Hughes (4-5) beats Cin. Aiken (5-4) on Saturday night, No. 12 Edgewood (4-6) will play at fifth-seeded La Salle (7-3). However, Aiken would leap frog Edgewood into the final playoff spot with a win over Hughes.
Division III
Unbeaten Tippecanoe (10-0) is the No. 2 seed in Region 12, while Badin (8-1) fell to the No. 3 seed after a 17-10 loss to Cincinnati McNicholas. Both earned first-round byes.
No. 6 Alter (7-3) hosts No. 11 Bellbrook (6-4) at a site to be determined and No. 7 Talawanda (9-1) hosts 10th-seeded Goshen (7-3).
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
Division IV
Valley View (9-1) earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in Region 16.
No. 5 Clinton-Massie (9-1) will host No. 12 Cleves Taylor (6-4) and No. 6 Brookville (9-1) will host No. 11 Middletown Fenwick (6-4).
Kenton Ridge (13th), Urbana (14th) and Oakwood (15th) just fell short of a playoff berth.
Division V
Miami East (8-2) and Graham (8-2) each earned byes as the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, respectively, in Region 20.
Defending regional champion No. 12 West Liberty-Salem (5-5) will travel to No. 5 Carlisle (8-2).
No. 10 Arcanum (7-3) will travel to Western Ohio Athletic Conference rival No. 7 Preble Shawnee (9-1). The Arrows beat the Trojans 49-13 in their Week 5 regular season matchup.
Ohio Heritage Conference South Division champion No. 9 Greeneview (7-3) will travel to No. 8 North Union (6-4).
Waynesville and Versailles just missed out on playoff berths.
Division VI
Undefeated Tri-Village (10-0), Northeastern (9-1) and Mechanicsburg (8-2) all earned byes as the top 3 seeds.
No. 12 Covington (5-5) will travel to No. 5 Coldwater (6-4). The Cavaliers are the defending D-VI state champions.
No. 6 Anna (7-3) hosts No. 11 Cincinnati Deer Park (5-5) and No. 10 Dayton Christian (6-4) travels to No. 7 Ironton Rock Hill (6-4).
Division VII
Four-time defending state champion and unbeaten Marion Local (10-0) is the top-seed in Region 28. The Flyers’ Midwest Athletic Conference rival St. Henry (9-2) is the No. 2 seed.
Another MAC school, No. 12 Fort Recovery (5-5), travels to fifth-seeded Cin. College Prep (8-2).
11th-seed Cedarville (5-5) will travel nearly two hours to play No. 6 Portsmouth Notre Dame (8-2).
Two more MAC schools also qualified for the Region 28 playoffs. No. 10 New Bremen (6-4) travels to No. 7 Ansonia (8-2) and No. 9 Minster (6-4) will play No. 8 Lehman Catholic (9-1).
2025 Postseason Schedule
Oct. 31 - Regional Playoffs First Round, hosted by higher seed
Nov. 7 - Regional Quarterfinals, hosted by higher seed
Nov. 14 - Regional Semifinals, hosted by higher seed
Nov. 21 - Regional Finals at neutral sites
Nov. 28 - State Semifinals at neutral sites
Dec. 4-6 - State Championships, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
About the Author