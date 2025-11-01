High school football: Springfield routs Marysville 35-6

The Springfield High School football team wasn’t going to let their season end at Wildcat Stadium for the second straight season.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 21-3 first quarter lead en route to a 35-6 victory over Marysville in a Division I, Region 2 first-round game on Friday night in Springfield.

Springfield junior quarterback CJ Wallace threw for 318 yards and five TDs for the Wildcats (7-4), while senior Sherrod Lay, Jr. caught eight passes for 115 yards and two TDs and senior Deontre Long added 125 total yards, including 85 yards rushing and 42 yards through the air.

A year ago, the Wildcats were upset by Hilliard Bradley 34-30 in a Region 2 first-round game.

Springfield advanced to face Greater Western Ohio Conference rival Springboro (7-3) next week in a Region 2 quarterfinal game. The Wildcats beat the Panthers 14-7 in Week 6.

Check back for more coverage, including photos and video, from tonight’s Springfield-Marysville game.

