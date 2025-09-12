Breaking: Trump says ‘with a high degree of certainty’ that suspect in Charlie Kirk killing has been caught

High School Football: Lehman pulls away to beat Northridge 34-16

Lehman Catholic senior receiver Evan O'Leary runs while trying to fight off Northridge's Tre'von Rowe (left) and Sulaiman Muhhamed (right) during a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers pulled away in the second half to a 34-16 win. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Sports
By Staff Report
31 minutes ago
X

Lehman Catholic High School quarterback Turner Lachey threw four touchdowns as the Cavaliers erased an early 10-point deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Dayton Northridge 34-16 in their Three Rivers Conference opener on Thursday night at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Lachey went 25-of-35 for 392 yards and four touchdowns as the Cavaliers improved to 4-0. Through four games, he’s thrown for 1,529 yards and 20 TDs.

Lehman senior O’Leary caught 12 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. Cavaliers senior CJ Olding caught seven passes for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

Northridge fell to 1-3. Polar Bears senior running back Tre’Von Rowe rushed for 127 yards and senior quarterback Sulaiman Muhammed ran for 92 yards for Northridge, the defending TRC champion.

Northridge senior receiver Tre'von Rowe runs during a Three Rivers Conference game against Lehman Catholic on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

Withrow 49, Dunbar 12: The Tigers jumped out to a 27-6 halftime lead as Withrow improved to 4-0. They’ve outscored their opponents 113-19, including wins over Northmont and Chaminade Julienne.

Dunbar fell to 0-4. The Wolverines host Belmont next Thursday.

Edgewood 28, Fenwick 14: Cougars junior Brody O’Banion rushed for two scores and senior Miller Fall and junior Carter Breedlove each added TD runs as Edgewood won its first game of the season.

