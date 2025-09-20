High School Football: Lay scores three TDs as Springfield blanks Centerville 35-0

Springfield High School senior Sherrod Lay, Jr. caught three TD passes as the Wildcats blanked rival Centerville 35-0 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference game on Friday night at Wildcat Stadium.
Springfield improved to 2-3 and 2-0 the GWOC this season.
The Wildcats caused five turnovers in the game. They travel to Springboro next week.
Centerville fell to 0-5 and 0-2 in the conference for the first time since 2018. The Elks host Beavercreek.
In Other News
1
High school football: Week 5 scores: Beavercreek beats Miamisburg...
2
Burrow undergoes surgery five days after toe injury
3
Bengals: Browning preparing for Minnesota, not worried about ‘show...
4
Bengals: Defense ‘never flinched’ down stretch against Jaguars
5
Athlete of the Week: Aiden Kirkpatrick, Troy football
About the Author