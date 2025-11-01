High school football: Late two-point play propels Lebanon over Fairmont 22-21

Lebanon senior Nick Lautar eludes a tackle attempt by a Fairmont defender. Lebanon won 22-21, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025, at James VanDeGrift Stadium in Lebanon. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF

Credit: Steven Wright / Staff

Credit: Steven Wright / Staff

Lebanon senior Nick Lautar eludes a tackle attempt by a Fairmont defender. Lebanon won 22-21, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025, at James VanDeGrift Stadium in Lebanon. STEVEN WRIGHT / STAFF
Sports
By Steven Wright – Staff Writer
53 minutes ago
X

Lebanon head coach Micah Faler wanted no part of overtime.

The Warriors pulled out its most recently installed two-point play and converted and scored with 32 seconds remaining to complete a 22-21 comeback win over Fairmont in the first round of the OHSAA playoffs.

“That’s not a team you want to go into overtime with,” he said. “I think we put in that two-point play on Tuesday.”

Fairmont took the lead for the first time all night when Logan Doty broke free on a 28-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter.

Lebanon’s offense steadily drove from its own 35 in five- to eight-yard chunks until it reached Fairmont’s 9-yard line. Luke Faler found Nate Lautar wide open in the middle of the field for a touchdown that setup the winning conversion.

Check back for more coverage, including photos and video, from tonight’s Fairmont-Lebanon game.

In Other News
1
Alter remembers Nick Mangold as a ‘true champion’ on and off the field
2
High school football: Springfield routs Marysville 35-6
3
High school football: Alter routs Bellbrook to earn rematch with Badin
4
High School Football Week 11 scores: Carlisle scores shutout win...
5
Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears

About the Author

Follow Steven Wright on twitter

Steven Wright covers high school sports and more for the Dayton Daily News.