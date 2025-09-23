High School Football: Is your school ranked in the first official OHSAA computer ratings?

In D-I, Region 4, Lakota East is seventh, while Lakota West is tied with Fairfield for eighth. The Indians upset the Firebirds 10-7 last week.

Trotwood-Madison (3rd), Xenia (5th), Fairborn (10th) and Vandalia Butler (11th) and Stebbins (12th) are ranked among the leaders in D-II, Region 8.

Unbeaten Tippecanoe leads D-III, Region 12, while unbeaten Badin is third. Talawanda (5th) and Alter (8th) also rank among the leaders in Region 12.

Six area teams rank among the leaders in D-IV, Region 16: Valley View (5th), Oakwood (6th), Kenton Ridge (7th), Clinton-Massie (9th), Brookville (11th) and Northwestern (12th).

Miami East (3rd), Preble Shawnee (4th), Graham (5th), Carlisle (6th), Versailles (7th), West Liberty-Salem (9th) are all ranked in D-V, Region 20.

In D-V, Region 24, Coldwater, the defending state champion, is ranked No. 1. Other area teams ranked include: Northeastern (4th), Tri-Village (5th), Mechanicsburg (6th), Dayton Christian (8th) and Anna (9th).

Four-time defending state champion Marion Local (5-0) ranks first in D-VII, Region 28. The Flyers have won 69-straight games, the longest winning streak in the nation. New Bremen (7th), Cedarville (9th), Ansonia (10th), Lehman Catholic (10th) and Mississinawa Valley (12th) are also ranked in Region 28.

The ratings will be released each Tuesday for the remainder of the season, leading up to the final standings on Sunday, October 26.

The top 12 in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye. The top 16 schools in each region are listed below.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 23, 2025 (Entering Week 6)

The top 12 schools in each region in the final report on October 26 qualify for the playoffs. Top four seeds get a first-round bye. Top 16 schools in each region shown below.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Mentor (5-0) 12.7, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (4-1) 11.8707, 3. Berea-Midpark (4-1) 10.7, 4. Canton McKinley (4-1) 9.0306, 5. Strongsville (4-1) 8.7, 6. Tol. Whitmer (4-1) 8.4354, 7. Perrysburg (4-1) 8.2, 8. Massillon Jackson (3-2) 7.7347, 9. Medina (2-3) 4.15, 10. Cle. John Marshall (1-4) 3.35, 11. Brunswick (2-3) 3.05, 12. Cle. St. Ignatius (1-4) 2.95, 13. Canton GlenOak (1-4) 2.1606, 14. Cleveland Heights (1-4) 1.95, 15. Solon (1-4) 1.75, 16. Parma Normandy (1-4) 1.5 Region 2 - 1. Middletown (5-0) 12.1, 2. Troy (4-1) 10.1, 3. Findlay (4-1) 9.45, 4. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2) 8.4, 5. Hilliard Bradley (3-2) 8.25, 6. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 7.85, 7. Lebanon (4-1) 7.65, 8. Springboro (3-2) 6.8, 9. Dublin Jerome (3-2) 6.25, 10. Hilliard Darby (2-3) 5.75, 11. Beavercreek (3-2) 4.15, 12. Galloway Westland (2-3) 4.1172, 13. Springfield (2-3) 3.05, 14. Marysville (2-3) 2.95, 15. Dublin Coffman (1-4) 1.75, 16. Kettering Fairmont (1-4) 1.3 Region 3 - 1. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-0) 13.5, 2. Pickerington Central (4-1) 11.45, 3. Lewis Center Olentangy (4-1) 10.05, 4. Upper Arlington (5-0) 9.85, 5. Pickerington North (4-1) 9.55, 6. Grove City (3-2) 8.7, 7. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 7.1, 8. Westerville Central (2-3) 5.4, 9. Groveport-Madison (2-3) 5, 10. Westerville North (2-3) 4.9, 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-3) 4.5, 12. Delaware Hayes (2-3) 4.4, 13. Newark (3-2) 4, 14. Thomas Worthington (1-4) 3.2, 15. Lancaster (1-4) 2.55 Region 4 - 1. Cin. Elder (5-0) 13.9828, 2. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1) 13.0828, 3. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 9.55, 4. Cin. St. Xavier (4-1) 9.5, 5. Cin. Princeton (4-1) 8.45, 6. Mason (3-2) 7.75, 7. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.8, 8t. West Chester Lakota West (2-3) 5.2, 8t. Fairfield (3-2) 5.2, 10. Cin. Oak Hills (2-3) 3.55, 11. Cincinnati West Clermont (2-3) 3.15, 12t. Morrow Little Miami (1-4) 1.95, 12t. Milford (1-4) 1.95, 14. Cin. Walnut Hills (1-4) 1.8, 15. Cin. Western Hills (1-4) 1.55, 16. Hamilton (1-4) 1.3

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Uniontown Lake (5-0) 13.5, 2. Macedonia Nordonia (5-0) 11.75, 3. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (5-0) 10.1784, 4. Akron Archbishop Hoban (4-1) 9.1495, 5t. Hudson (4-1) 9.1, 5t. Twinsburg (4-1) 9.1, 7. Austintown-Fitch (4-1) 8.3, 8. Garfield Hts. (4-1) 7.102, 9. Painesville Riverside (3-2) 6.2778, 10. Eastlake North (3-2) 5.9, 11. Willoughby South (3-2) 5.85, 12. Euclid (2-3) 5.65, 13. Akron Kenmore-Garfield (2-2) 4.7472, 14. Mayfield (3-2) 4.65, 15. Boardman (2-3) 4.4727, 16. Cle. John Adams (3-2) 3.8606 Region 6 - 1. Medina Highland (5-0) 13.65, 2. Wadsworth (5-0) 12.1, 3. Avon (4-1) 11.55, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (4-1) 10.3, 5. Olmsted Falls (3-2) 7.65, 6. North Ridgeville (4-1) 7.35, 7. Cle. Rhodes (4-1) 7.05, 8. Tol. St. John’s (3-2) 6.7673, 9. Lakewood (3-2) 6.7, 10. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (3-2) 6.25, 11t. Avon Lake (2-3) 5.25, 11t. Oregon Clay (3-2) 5.25, 11t. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-2) 5.25, 14. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (2-3) 4.0162, 15. Holland Springfield (2-3) 3.95, 16. Fremont Ross (2-3) 3.9 Region 7 - 1. Canal Winchester (4-1) 10.7, 2. Ashland (5-0) 10.5, 3. Louisville (4-1) 10.3111, 4. North Canton Hoover (5-0) 10.15, 5. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-1) 9.8, 6. Sunbury Big Walnut (4-1) 9.75, 7. Worthington Kilbourne (4-1) 9.35, 8. Westerville South (3-2) 8.6, 9. Massillon Washington (3-2) 8.2367, 10. Ashville Teays Valley (4-1) 7.5, 11. Mount Vernon (3-2) 7.05, 12. Cols. St. Charles (3-2) 6.3, 13. Whitehall-Yearling (3-2) 5.75, 14. Dublin Scioto (3-2) 5.2, 15. Marion Harding (2-3) 4.7, 16. New Albany (2-3) 4.55 Region 8 - 1. Cin. Anderson (5-0) 14.5, 2. Kings Mills Kings (4-1) 9.55, 3. Trotwood-Madison (4-1) 9.15, 4. Harrison (4-1) 8.95, 5. Xenia (4-1) 8.45, 6. Cin. La Salle (4-1) 8.15, 7. Cin. Withrow (4-1) 6.05, 8t. Cin. Turpin (3-2) 5.75, 8t. Lima Senior (3-2) 5.75, 10. Fairborn (3-2) 5.55, 11. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 5.2, 12. Riverside Stebbins (3-2) 5.05, 13. Cin. Aiken (3-2) 4.6657, 14. Trenton Edgewood (2-3) 3.85, 15. Day. Belmont (2-3) 3.8, 16. Piqua (2-3) 3.4

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Canfield (5-0) 12.45, 2. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (4-0) 10.1067, 3. Gates Mills Hawken (4-1) 9.65, 4. Madison (3-2) 9, 5. Cle. Benedictine (4-1) 8.2, 6. Alliance (4-1) 7.3, 7. Chardon (3-2) 7.2, 8t. Geneva (3-2) 5.85, 8t. Akron East (3-2) 5.85, 8t. Chagrin Falls Kenston (3-2) 5.85, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 5.5417, 12. Lyndhurst Brush (2-3) 5.45, 13. Youngstown East (4-1) 5.35, 14. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (2-3) 5.25, 15. Kent Roosevelt (3-2) 4.9162, 16. Maple Hts. (3-2) 4.8 Region 10 - 1. Medina Buckeye (5-0) 12.05, 2. Wapakoneta (5-0) 9.85, 3. Parma Hts. Holy Name (4-1) 9.05, 4. Richfield Revere (3-1) 8.9583, 5. Lima Shawnee (4-1) 8.65, 6. Rocky River (4-1) 8.5, 7. Lexington (4-1) 8.05, 8. Grafton Midview (3-2) 6.2, 9. Copley (3-2) 5.6717, 10. Cle. Central Cath. (3-2) 5.65, 11. Elyria Cath. (2-3) 4.65, 12. Tol. Central Cath. (2-3) 4.275, 13. Tol. Scott (2-3) 4, 14. Ontario (2-3) 3.9, 15. Defiance (2-3) 3.75, 16. St. Marys Memorial (2-3) 3.7, 17. Maumee (2-3) 3.15, 18. Mansfield Madison Comp. (2-3) 3.05 Region 11 - 1. Cols. Bishop Watterson (5-0) 11.4653, 2. Delaware Buckeye Valley (5-0) 10.75, 3. Cols. Linden McKinley (5-0) 10.55, 4. Cols. Hamilton Township (4-1) 10.3, 5. Newark Licking Valley (5-0) 9.25, 6. Granville (4-1) 7.85, 7. Thornville Sheridan (3-2) 6.7, 8. Dresden Tri-Valley (3-2) 6.65, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (3-2) 6.6, 10. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 6.232, 11. The Plains Athens (5-0) 6.2, 12. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (3-2) 4.6, 13. Steubenville (2-2) 4.2941, 14t. Bexley (3-2) 4.2, 14t. Cols. Independence (3-2) 4.2, 14t. New Concord John Glenn (3-2) 4.2 Region 12 - 1. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-0) 13.3, 2. London (5-0) 13, 3. Hamilton Badin (5-0) 12.4, 4. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-0) 8.5, 5t. Cin. Archbishop McNicholas (3-2) 7.75, 5t. Oxford Talawanda (5-0) 7.75, 7. Hillsboro (4-1) 7, 8. Kettering Archbishop Alter (3-2) 6.15, 9t. Wilmington (3-2) 5.7, 9t. Chillicothe (3-2) 5.7, 11. Goshen (4-1) 5.25, 12. Jackson (3-2) 5, 13. Cin. Hughes (3-2) 4.3111, 14. Batavia (3-2) 4.3, 15. Hamilton Ross (2-3) 3.85, 16. Bellefontaine (2-3) 3.7

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Mentor Lake Cath. (4-1) 8.9, 2t. Cle. Glenville (3-2) 8.35, 2t. Perry (3-2) 8.35, 2t. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (4-1) 8.35, 2t. Streetsboro (4-1) 8.35, 6. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-1) 7.7917, 7. Norton (4-0) 7.2778, 8. Hubbard (4-1) 7.2, 9. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 6.45, 10. Ashtabula Edgewood (3-2) 6.3828, 11. Chesterland West Geauga (3-2) 6.2, 12. Salem (3-2) 4.95, 13. Alliance Marlington (3-2) 3.9111, 14. Peninsula Woodridge (3-2) 3.5102, 15. Pepper Pike Orange (2-3) 2.9, 16. Jefferson Area (2-3) 2.4586 Region 14 - 1. Shelby (5-0) 13.2, 2. Lima Bath (4-1) 8.5, 3. Vermilion (4-1) 7.9, 4. Galion (4-1) 7.8, 5. Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1) 7.05, 6. Napoleon (3-2) 6.9, 7. Bellville Clear Fork (4-1) 6.7, 8. Van Wert (3-2) 6.2, 9. Orrville (4-1) 6.05, 10. Bay Village Bay (3-2) 5.8, 11. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (3-2) 5.6, 12. Sandusky Perkins (2-3) 4.8, 13. Bellevue (3-2) 4.15, 14. Elida (3-2) 3.6, 15. Caledonia River Valley (2-3) 3.2, 16. Upper Sandusky (2-3) 3.05 Region 15 - 1. New Lexington (5-0) 11.6, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (5-0) 10.25, 3. Millersburg West Holmes (4-1) 8, 4. Circleville (4-1) 7.9, 5. Wintersville Indian Creek (5-0) 7.5258, 6. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (4-0) 7.4091, 7. Cols. East (4-1) 7.35, 8. Chillicothe Unioto (5-0) 7.2, 9. Duncan Falls Philo (4-1) 6.25, 10. Johnstown (3-2) 5.3, 11. Zanesville Maysville (3-2) 4.85, 12. Minerva (4-1) 4.8, 13. Lisbon Beaver (3-2) 4.6667, 14. Williamsport Westfall (4-1) 4.1, 15. Marengo Highland (2-3) 3.65, 16. Lancaster Fairfield Union (2-3) 2.9 Region 16 - 1. Cin. Indian Hill (5-0) 11.9, 2. Cin. Taft (5-0) 9.15, 3. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.7, 4. Cin. Wyoming (4-1) 7.9, 5. Germantown Valley View (4-1) 7.7, 6. Day. Oakwood (5-0) 7.25, 7. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 6.8283, 8. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (3-2) 6.5, 9. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 6.25, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (3-2) 5.8, 11. Brookville (5-0) 5.6121, 12. Springfield Northwestern (3-2) 4.65, 13. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-2) 4.05, 14. Greenfield McClain (3-2) 3.2081, 15. Cin. Gamble Montessori (3-2) 2.9653, 16. Cleves Taylor (2-3) 2.9

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Poland Seminary (4-1) 9.35, 2. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-2) 9.0673, 3. Girard (5-0) 8.9909, 4. Canfield South Range (4-1) 7.55, 5. Uhrichsville Claymont (4-1) 6.45, 6. Andover Pymatuning Valley (4-1) 6.05, 7. St. Clairsville (4-1) 6.049, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.8768, 9. Akron Manchester (4-1) 5, 10. Youngstown Liberty (4-1) 4.85, 11. Cortland Lakeview (3-2) 4.4162, 12. Richmond Edison (3-2) 4.1182, 13. Bellaire (3-2) 3.9245, 14. Navarre Fairless (3-2) 3.15, 15. Rayland Buckeye Local (2-3) 2.9, 16. Massillon Tuslaw (2-3) 2.85 Region 18 - 1. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.4, 2. Oak Harbor (5-0) 8.3, 3. Wooster Triway (4-1) 7.9929, 4. Genoa Area (4-1) 7.35, 5. Fredericktown (4-1) 7.1, 6. Milan Edison (4-1) 6.8, 7. Creston Norwayne (3-2) 6.7414, 8. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-0) 5.8, 9. Pemberville Eastwood (4-1) 5.55, 10. Fairview Park Fairview (3-2) 5.2, 11. LaGrange Keystone (3-2) 3.95, 12. Delta (3-2) 3.8, 13. Northwood (2-3) 3.55, 14. Port Clinton (3-2) 3.4071, 15. Tontogany Otsego (2-3) 2.95, 16. Johnstown Northridge (2-3) 2.25 Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (5-0) 11.3, 2. Ironton (5-0) 10.3526, 3. Barnesville (5-0) 8.5424, 4. Nelsonville-York (5-0) 8.3, 5. Cols. Africentric (4-1) 6.45, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (2-3) 5.8, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-1) 5.35, 8t. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-2) 5.3, 8t. McConnelsville Morgan (3-2) 5.3, 10. McDermott Northwest (3-2) 4.75, 11. Lucasville Valley (4-1) 4.3091, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2) 4.2677, 13. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (2-3) 4, 14. Portsmouth (2-3) 3.95, 15. Belmont Union Local (3-2) 3.9121, 16. Piketon (2-3) 3.6 Region 20 - 1. Williamsburg (5-0) 10.15, 2. Cin. North College Hill (5-0) 7.9, 3. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.75, 4. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-0) 7.35, 5. St. Paris Graham Local (4-1) 6.9, 6. Carlisle (4-1) 6.75, 7. Versailles (4-1) 5.85, 8. Richwood North Union (3-2) 5.6, 9. West Liberty-Salem (3-2) 5.5, 10. Lewistown Indian Lake (3-2) 4.9, 11. Cin. Purcell Marian (2-3) 4.25, 12. Arcanum (4-1) 3.7, 13. Cin. Madeira (3-2) 3.55, 14. Jamestown Greeneview (2-3) 2.7, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (1-3) 2.4722, 16. Marion Pleasant (1-4) 2.2

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Columbiana Crestview (5-0) 10.7, 2. Kirtland (5-0) 10.45, 3. Smithville (5-0) 9.25, 4. Hanoverton United (4-1) 8.2, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (5-0) 7.75, 6. Mineral Ridge (4-1) 6.8354, 7. Wickliffe (5-0) 6.8293, 8. Dalton (3-2) 6.65, 9. Cuyahoga Hts. (3-1) 6.3889, 10. Rootstown (5-0) 5.75, 11. Sugarcreek Garaway (3-1) 5.0694, 12. Rittman (4-1) 4.75, 13. Orwell Grand Valley (3-2) 3.75, 14. New Middletown Springfield (2-2) 3.7222, 15t. Columbiana (2-3) 2.9, 15t. Youngstown Valley Christian (3-2) 2.9 Region 22 - 1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0) 9.35, 2. Archbold (4-1) 8.7, 3. Bluffton (5-0) 8.35, 4. Elmore Woodmore (5-0) 7.3, 5. Castalia Margaretta (4-1) 6.85, 6. Sherwood Fairview (5-0) 6.65, 7. Hamler Patrick Henry (5-0) 6.05, 8. Collins Western Reserve (4-1) 5.75, 9. Metamora Evergreen (4-1) 5.1, 10. Paulding (5-0) 5.05, 11. Attica Seneca East (3-2) 5, 12t. Carey (2-3) 3.8, 12t. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 3.8, 14. Kansas Lakota (3-2) 3.7, 15. Huron (2-3) 2.2, 16. Haviland Wayne Trace (1-4) 2.1 Region 23 - 1. Grandview Hts. (5-0) 9.55, 2. Mount Gilead (5-0) 9.15, 3. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0) 8.6, 4. West Jefferson (5-0) 8.45, 5. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 8, 6. Toronto (5-0) 6.7293, 7. Beverly Fort Frye (3-1) 6.5829, 8. Centerburg (4-1) 6.05, 9. Reedsville Eastern (3-1) 5.5154, 10. Grove City Christian (4-1) 5.45, 11. Galion Northmor (3-2) 5.3, 12. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 5.15, 13. Crooksville (4-1) 4.7, 14. Ashland Crestview (3-2) 4.4, 15t. Baltimore Liberty Union (3-2) 4, 15t. Caldwell (3-2) 4 Region 24 - 1. Coldwater (3-2) 6.9, 2. Cin. Deer Park (5-0) 6.85, 3. Ironton Rock Hill (4-1) 6.25, 4. Springfield Northeastern (5-0) 6.15, 5. New Madison Tri-Village (5-0) 5.9, 6. Mechanicsburg (4-1) 5.7, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (4-1) 5.6, 8. Miamisburg Day. Christian (4-1) 5, 9. Anna (3-2) 3.9, 10. Cin. Summit Country Day (3-2) 3.3694, 11. Lima Perry (3-2) 3.25, 12. Portsmouth West (2-3) 2.9, 13. Frankfort Adena (2-2) 2.7778, 14. Blanchester (1-4) 2.3, 15. Covington (1-4) 1.55, 16. Chillicothe Huntington (2-3) 1.5

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. McDonald (5-0) 8.45, 2. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (4-0) 7.1111, 3. East Palestine (5-0) 6.45, 4. Mogadore (4-1) 6.25, 5. Malvern (3-2) 4.7717, 6. Monroeville (3-2) 3.95, 7. New Washington Buckeye Central (3-2) 3.6152, 8. East Canton (4-1) 3.2, 9. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (3-2) 2.95, 10. Oberlin (2-3) 2.5, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (2-3) 2.35, 12. Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) 2.15, 13. Leetonia (2-3) 1.8, 14t. Lowellville (1-4) 1.5, 14t. Lisbon David Anderson (2-3) 1.5, 16. Ashtabula St. John School (1-4) 0.9 Region 26 - 1. Lima Central Cath. (5-0) 7.4, 2. Leipsic (5-0) 7.1, 3. Edgerton (4-1) 6.55, 4. North Baltimore (5-0) 6.1, 5t. Pandora-Gilboa (3-2) 5.3, 5t. Arlington (4-1) 5.3, 5t. Sycamore Mohawk (4-1) 5.3, 8. Edon (4-1) 4.9388, 9. McComb (3-2) 4.7, 10. Gibsonburg (3-2) 4.55, 11. Mt. Victory Ridgemont (3-2) 4.1, 12. Tiffin Calvert (2-3) 3.7, 13. Montpelier (3-2) 3.6796, 14. Ada (3-2) 3.6, 15. Waynesfield-Goshen (2-3) 3.25, 16. Tol. Christian (2-3) 2.65 Region 27 - 1. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-0) 7.6, 2. Strasburg-Franklin (5-0) 6.95, 3. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (5-0) 6.8, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-1) 6.05, 5. Crown City South Gallia (4-1) 4.8306, 6. Glouster Trimble (3-2) 4.8, 7. Waterford (3-2) 4.6202, 8. Corning Miller (3-2) 4.55, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (3-2) 3.7667, 10. Bowerston Conotton Valley (3-2) 3.7646, 11. Hannibal River (3-2) 3.4854, 12t. Danville (2-3) 2.65, 12t. Crestline (3-2) 2.65, 14. Millersport (2-3) 2.5, 15. Shadyside (2-3) 2.45, 16. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (2-3) 2.4 Region 28 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.8, 2. St. Henry (4-1) 8.05, 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-0) 7.85, 4. Beaver Eastern (5-0) 7.4, 5. Cin. Country Day (4-1) 6.7859, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (3-2) 5.9, 7. New Bremen (4-1) 5.7, 8. Manchester (5-0) 4.2732, 9. Cedarville (3-2) 3.9, 10t. Ansonia (3-2) 3.8, 10t. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-0) 3.8, 12. Union City Mississinawa Valley (4-1) 3.75, 13. Minster (3-2) 3.45, 14. Fort Recovery (3-2) 2.95, 15. DeGraff Riverside (2-3) 2.55, 16. Springfield Cath. Central (3-2) 2.3

2025 Postseason Schedule

Oct. 31 - Regional Playoffs First Round, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 7 - Regional Quarterfinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 14 - Regional Semifinals, hosted by higher seed

Nov. 21 - Regional Finals at neutral sites

Nov. 28 - State Semifinals at neutral sites

Dec. 4-6 - State Championships, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton