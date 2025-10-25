High School Football: GWOC champion Springfield dominant in win over Northmont

Northmont finished its season 0-10.

On Springfield’s next possession, junior quarterback CJ Wallace hit Long on a 50-yard TD pass to make it 21-0.

The Wildcats increased their lead to 28-0 when Jerome Flowers recovered a Northmont fumble in the end zone.

Long scored on a 15-yard run to make it 35-0 after the first quarter.

Springfield senior Daquan Shaw, sophomore Corey Evans, Jr. and freshman Terrance Walker, Jr. also rushed for touchdowns for Springfield.

Northmont senior quarterback Bryce Staggs threw a 17-yard TD pass to Tony Locklin for the Thunderbolts lone score.

The Wildcats wracked up 415 yards of total offense, outgaining the Thunderbolts by 310 yards. They held Northmont to two total yards in the first half.

Springfield had already clinched a playoff berth in Division I, Region 2. The playoff pairings will be announced Sunday by the OHSAA.