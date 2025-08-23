High school football: Greenon’s Kai Ricks scores four touchdowns as Knights dominate Clark County rival Shawnee

Greenon senior running back Kai Ricks rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns as the Knights beat Clark County rival Shawnee 34-14 on Friday night in Springfield.
Ricks scored on runs of 16, 58, 18 and 65 yards for the Knights, which last played Shawnee in 2019.
Shawnee sophomore quarterback Derek Boehmer went 15-for-31 with 108 yards and two TD passes, one to senior Eric Walters and another to junior JoJo Oriebo.
The Braves took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Boehmer hit Walters on a 21-yard TD pass.
Ricks followed with three TD runs to give his team a 21-7 lead at the half.
Knights junior Colton Workman returned the second half kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-7.
Ricks broke free for another 65-yard TD to make it 34-7.
Boehmer hit Oriebo on a 6-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get any closer.
About the Author