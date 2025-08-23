High school football: Greenon’s Kai Ricks scores four touchdowns as Knights dominate Clark County rival Shawnee

Shawnee sophomore quarterback Derek Boehmer went 15-for-31 with 108 yards and two TD passes, one to senior Eric Walters and another to junior JoJo Oriebo.

The Braves took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Boehmer hit Walters on a 21-yard TD pass.

Ricks followed with three TD runs to give his team a 21-7 lead at the half.

Knights junior Colton Workman returned the second half kickoff 77 yards for a touchdown to make it 27-7.

Ricks broke free for another 65-yard TD to make it 34-7.

Boehmer hit Oriebo on a 6-yard pass midway through the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get any closer.