High school football: Friday night scores list

PREP RESULTS
Football
WEEK 1
Friday’s Results
Anderson 52, Cooper 10
Anna 55, Spencerville 0
Arcanum 14, Covington 13
Badin 38, Hamilton 20
Bellefontaine 55, Sidney 21
Brookville 49, Tri-County North 16
Carlisle 42, National Trail 6
Catholic Central 54, Bradford 0
CHCA 24, Fenwick 7
Clinton-Massie 35, Waynesville 13
Crestview 62, Parkway 41
Deer Park 41, Belmont 32
Elida 38, Tol. Rogers 0
Fairborn 41, Tecumseh 6
Fort Recovery 44, Ponitz 0
Galion 35, St. Marys 6
Greeneview 40, Blanchester 6
Greenville 24, Eaton 14
Kings 44, Sycamore 7
Harrison 34, Loveland 14
La Salle 42, Colerain 0
Lakota East 35, Centerville 20
Lebanon 20, Northmont 5
Liberty-Benton 35, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Lima Bath 50, Indian Lake 21
Lima Perry 12, Dixie 0
Lima Senior 12, Piqua 7
Marion Local 56, South Adams 0
Middletown 28, Troy 20
New Bremen 41, Wayne Trace 0
Oakwood 41, West Carrollton 22
Preble Shawnee 35, Middletown Madison 18
Springboro 21, Mason 7
Stebbins 36, Carroll 8
St. Henry 31, Celina 7
St. Xavier 14, Lakota West 7
Tippecanoe 21, Bellbrook 0
Tri-Village 68, Troy Christian 12
Trotwood 42, Cle. Heights 7
Van Wert 42, Bryan 7
Versailles 27, Milton-Union 6
Wapakoneta 28, Clay 7
Wayne 31, Fairfield 24
West Jefferson 27, Amanda Clearcreek 20
Wilmington 14, Northwest 10
Winton Woods 21, Springfield 14
Wyoming 24, Ross 21
Xenia 27, Beavercreek 18
Thursday’s Results
Alter 28, Fairmont 21
Col. Crawford 42, Fairbanks 7
Hughes 20, Dunbar 0
REPORTING RESULTS
